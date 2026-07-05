ETV Bharat / sports

FIFA 2026: Ruthless Morocco Break Canadian Hearts To Reach World Cup Quarters

Morocco's Azzedine Ounahi (8), left scores their second goal during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Canada and Morocco in Houston, Saturday, July 4 ( AP )

Houston: A "proud" Canada became the first of the co-hosts to exit the World Cup as a clinical Morocco won 3-0 to reach the quarter-finals on Saturday in Houston.

The 2022 semi-finalists Morocco will face title favourites France or Paraguay as the business end of the tournament in North America approaches.

After a first half littered with more bookings than shots and with Canada on top, midfielder Azzedine Ounahi fired the opener on 50 minutes.

Canada -- playing the biggest game in their footballing history -- pushed for an equaliser, but Ounahi scored his second to finally see off the resistance of Jesse Marsch's men.

Substitute Soufiane Rahimi slipped in the third with the last kick of the match.

"It's a World Cup match and these are difficult games with teams playing for their lives," said Morocco coach Mohamed Ouahbi.

"We reacted very well in the second half in the second balls and the duels. I have to recognise that Canada were impressive, they played a top match.

"It was no surprise for us, but in the second half we were able to profit from the space they left us, that was the key."

The scoreline was tough on Canada, who were the better side until the opening goal in front of a crowd of 68,777 as they sought to extend what was already a historic run.

Marsch said: "What a privilege our fans have had to root on a team like this -- that goes after the game, does not play defensive.

"We have to be in these situations more and more and find ways to succeed, and we have to build from that.

"As good as Morocco are, I'd rather be us. I'm really proud of our guys. We went after the game and they are really hurting right now, but I couldn't be prouder."

Canada came into the contest in uncharted territory, having won a World Cup match and then a knockout game for the first time to get to the last 16.