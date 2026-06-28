ETV Bharat / sports

FIFA World Cup 2026: Round of 32 Qualified Teams, Fixtures, Schedule, And More

Hyderabad: The group stage of the FIFA World Cup 2026, which began on June 12th in the United States, Mexico, and Canada, has concluded and the tournament has got the 32 teams which will advance into the knockouts. The Round of 32 is scheduled to commence on June 29th. With the knockout stage, the importance will significantly increase as the losing team will be eliminated from the tournament.

16 Teams eliminated from the group stage

A total of 16 teams - South Korea, Czechia, Qatar, Scotland, Haiti, Turkey, Curaçao, Tunisia, Iran, New Zealand, Uruguay, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Jordan, Uzbekistan, and Panama have been eliminated from the tournament after the conclusion of the group stage. 32 teams managed to advance; the fixtures for those teams are provided here.

Qualified teams for the Round of 32

Group A: Mexico, South Africa

Group B: Switzerland, Canada, Bosnia & Herzegovina

Group C: Brazil, Morocco

Group D: USA, Australia, Paraguay

Group E: Germany, Ivory Coast, Ecuador

Group F: Netherlands, Japan, Sweden

Group G: Belgium, Egypt

Group H: Spain, Cabo Verde

Group I: France, Norway, Senegal

Group J: Argentina, Austria, Algeria

Group K: Colombia, Portugal, DR Congo

Group L: England, Ghana, Croatia

FIFA World Cup Round of 32 fixtures (In Indian Standard Time)

South Africa vs. Canada: June 29, 12:30 am

Brazil vs. Japan: June 29, 10:30 pm