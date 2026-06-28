ETV Bharat / sports

FIFA World Cup 2026: Round of 32 Qualified Teams, Fixtures, Schedule, And More

The group stage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 is over, and the Round of 32 matches are set to start from Monday.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 fixtures
FIFA World Cup Round of 32 (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : June 28, 2026 at 5:09 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Hyderabad: The group stage of the FIFA World Cup 2026, which began on June 12th in the United States, Mexico, and Canada, has concluded and the tournament has got the 32 teams which will advance into the knockouts. The Round of 32 is scheduled to commence on June 29th. With the knockout stage, the importance will significantly increase as the losing team will be eliminated from the tournament.

16 Teams eliminated from the group stage

A total of 16 teams - South Korea, Czechia, Qatar, Scotland, Haiti, Turkey, Curaçao, Tunisia, Iran, New Zealand, Uruguay, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Jordan, Uzbekistan, and Panama have been eliminated from the tournament after the conclusion of the group stage. 32 teams managed to advance; the fixtures for those teams are provided here.

Qualified teams for the Round of 32

Group A: Mexico, South Africa

Group B: Switzerland, Canada, Bosnia & Herzegovina

Group C: Brazil, Morocco

Group D: USA, Australia, Paraguay

Group E: Germany, Ivory Coast, Ecuador

Group F: Netherlands, Japan, Sweden

Group G: Belgium, Egypt

Group H: Spain, Cabo Verde

Group I: France, Norway, Senegal

Group J: Argentina, Austria, Algeria

Group K: Colombia, Portugal, DR Congo

Group L: England, Ghana, Croatia

FIFA World Cup Round of 32 fixtures (In Indian Standard Time)

South Africa vs. Canada: June 29, 12:30 am

Brazil vs. Japan: June 29, 10:30 pm

Germany vs. Paraguay: June 30, 2:30 am

Netherlands vs Morocco: June 30, 6:30 am

Ivory Coast vs Norway: June 30, 10:30 pm

France vs. Sweden: July 1, 2:30 am

Mexico vs. Ecuador: July 1, 6:30 am

England vs DR Congo: July 1, 9:30 pm

Belgium vs Senegal: July 2, 1:30 am

USA vs. Bosnia: July 2, 5:30 am

Spain vs. Austria: July 3, 12:30 am

Portugal vs Croatia: July 3, 4:30 am

Switzerland vs. Algeria: July 3, 8:30 am

Australia vs Egypt: July 3, 11:30 pm

Argentina vs. Cape Verde: July 4, 3:30 am

Colombia vs. Ghana: July 4, 7:00 am

Golden boot race

Lionel Messi currently sits at the top of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot race with 6 goals, while the chasing pack includes Kylian Mbappé, Ousmane Dembélé, Erling Haaland, and Vinícius Júnior.

Lionel Messi (Argentina): 6 goals

Kylian Mbappé (France): 4 goals

Ousmane Dembélé (France): 4 goals

Erling Haaland (Norway): 4 goals

Vinícius Júnior (Brazil): 4 goals

TAGGED:

FIFA WORLD CUP 2026
FIFA WC 2026 ROUND OF 32 FIXTURES
FIFA WC 2026 ROUND OF 32 SCHEDULE
FIFA WC 2026 ROUND OF 32 BRACKET
FIFA 2026

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.