FIFA World Cup 2026: Round of 32 Qualified Teams, Fixtures, Schedule, And More
The group stage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 is over, and the Round of 32 matches are set to start from Monday.
Published : June 28, 2026 at 5:09 PM IST
Hyderabad: The group stage of the FIFA World Cup 2026, which began on June 12th in the United States, Mexico, and Canada, has concluded and the tournament has got the 32 teams which will advance into the knockouts. The Round of 32 is scheduled to commence on June 29th. With the knockout stage, the importance will significantly increase as the losing team will be eliminated from the tournament.
16 Teams eliminated from the group stage
A total of 16 teams - South Korea, Czechia, Qatar, Scotland, Haiti, Turkey, Curaçao, Tunisia, Iran, New Zealand, Uruguay, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Jordan, Uzbekistan, and Panama have been eliminated from the tournament after the conclusion of the group stage. 32 teams managed to advance; the fixtures for those teams are provided here.
Group stage complete ✔️#FIFAWorldCup— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 28, 2026
Qualified teams for the Round of 32
Group A: Mexico, South Africa
Group B: Switzerland, Canada, Bosnia & Herzegovina
Group C: Brazil, Morocco
Group D: USA, Australia, Paraguay
Group E: Germany, Ivory Coast, Ecuador
Group F: Netherlands, Japan, Sweden
Group G: Belgium, Egypt
Group H: Spain, Cabo Verde
Group I: France, Norway, Senegal
Group J: Argentina, Austria, Algeria
Group K: Colombia, Portugal, DR Congo
Group L: England, Ghana, Croatia
FIFA World Cup Round of 32 fixtures (In Indian Standard Time)
South Africa vs. Canada: June 29, 12:30 am
Brazil vs. Japan: June 29, 10:30 pm
Germany vs. Paraguay: June 30, 2:30 am
Netherlands vs Morocco: June 30, 6:30 am
Ivory Coast vs Norway: June 30, 10:30 pm
France vs. Sweden: July 1, 2:30 am
Mexico vs. Ecuador: July 1, 6:30 am
England vs DR Congo: July 1, 9:30 pm
Belgium vs Senegal: July 2, 1:30 am
USA vs. Bosnia: July 2, 5:30 am
Spain vs. Austria: July 3, 12:30 am
Portugal vs Croatia: July 3, 4:30 am
Switzerland vs. Algeria: July 3, 8:30 am
Australia vs Egypt: July 3, 11:30 pm
Argentina vs. Cape Verde: July 4, 3:30 am
Colombia vs. Ghana: July 4, 7:00 am
Golden boot race
Lionel Messi currently sits at the top of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot race with 6 goals, while the chasing pack includes Kylian Mbappé, Ousmane Dembélé, Erling Haaland, and Vinícius Júnior.
The adidas Golden Boot race is heating up ♨️#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/6ZRr2uGqvu— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 28, 2026
Lionel Messi (Argentina): 6 goals
Kylian Mbappé (France): 4 goals
Ousmane Dembélé (France): 4 goals
Erling Haaland (Norway): 4 goals
Vinícius Júnior (Brazil): 4 goals