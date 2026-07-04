ETV Bharat / sports

FIFA World Cup 2026: Round of 16 Qualified Teams, Fixtures, Schedule, And More

Hyderabad: The 2026 FIFA World Cup has entered the Round of 16 as the Round of 32 stage concluded with the match between Colombia and Ghana. The 16 teams advancing to the next round of the tournament recorded impressive victories in the Round of 32. This round saw two major upsets, with heavyweights Germany and the Netherlands losing in the Round of 32 and being eliminated from the tournament.

The World Cup Round of 16 begins on Saturday (July 4) with the match between Morocco and Canada.

16 teams eliminated from Round of 32

South Africa, Japan, Germany, the Netherlands, Ivory Coast, Sweden, Ecuador, DR Congo, Senegal, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Austria, Croatia, Algeria, Cape Verde, Australia, and Ghana.

Qualified teams for Round of 16

Canada (defeated South Africa 1-0)

Brazil (defeated Japan 2-1)

Paraguay (beat Germany 4-3 on penalties)

Morocco (beat the Netherlands 3-2 on penalties)

Norway (defeated Ivory Coast 2-1)

France (beat Sweden 3-0)

Mexico (defeated Ecuador 2-0)

England (beat DR Congo 2-1)

Belgium (defeated Senegal 3-2)

United States (defeated Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-0)

Spain (beat Austria 3-0)

Portugal (beat Croatia 2-1)