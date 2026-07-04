FIFA World Cup 2026: Round of 16 Qualified Teams, Fixtures, Schedule, And More
Full details of the FIFA World Cup 2026 round of 16 fixtures and schedule.
Published : July 4, 2026 at 3:26 PM IST
Hyderabad: The 2026 FIFA World Cup has entered the Round of 16 as the Round of 32 stage concluded with the match between Colombia and Ghana. The 16 teams advancing to the next round of the tournament recorded impressive victories in the Round of 32. This round saw two major upsets, with heavyweights Germany and the Netherlands losing in the Round of 32 and being eliminated from the tournament.
The World Cup Round of 16 begins on Saturday (July 4) with the match between Morocco and Canada.
16 teams eliminated from Round of 32
South Africa, Japan, Germany, the Netherlands, Ivory Coast, Sweden, Ecuador, DR Congo, Senegal, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Austria, Croatia, Algeria, Cape Verde, Australia, and Ghana.
The Round of 16 is set ✔️#FIFAWorldCup— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) July 4, 2026
Qualified teams for Round of 16
Canada (defeated South Africa 1-0)
Brazil (defeated Japan 2-1)
Paraguay (beat Germany 4-3 on penalties)
Morocco (beat the Netherlands 3-2 on penalties)
Norway (defeated Ivory Coast 2-1)
France (beat Sweden 3-0)
Mexico (defeated Ecuador 2-0)
England (beat DR Congo 2-1)
Belgium (defeated Senegal 3-2)
United States (defeated Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-0)
Spain (beat Austria 3-0)
Portugal (beat Croatia 2-1)
Switzerland (beat Algeria 2-0)
Egypt (defeated Australia 4–2 on penalties)
Argentina (beat Cape Verde 3-2)
Colombia (beat Ghana 1-0)
Ready for the Round of 16 📋#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/vdrodnL4ls— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) July 4, 2026
FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 schedule
July 4 - Canada vs. Morocco - 10:30 PM
July 5 - Paraguay vs. France - 2:30 AM
July 6 - Brazil vs. Norway - 1:30 AM
July 6 - Mexico vs. England - 5:30 AM
July 7 - Portugal vs. Spain - 12:30 AM
July 7 - USA vs. Belgium - 5:30 AM
July 7 - Argentina vs. Egypt - 9:30 PM
July 8 - Switzerland vs. Colombia - 1:30 AM
The adidas Golden Boot race continues 🎯#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/FiPWK2dNXH— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) July 4, 2026
Messi is leading in the Golden Boot race
Lionel Messi (Argentina) - 7 goals
Kylian Mbappé (France) - 6 goals
Erling Haaland (Norway) - 5 goals
Harry Kane (England) - 5 goals
Ousmane Dembele (France) - 4 goals