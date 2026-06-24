ETV Bharat / sports

FIFA 2026: Ronaldo Double Fires Portugal, Ghana Thwart England

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo (7) celebrates after scoring the opening goal of his team during the World Cup Group K soccer match between Portugal and Uzbekistan in Houston, Tuesday, June 23, 2026. ( AP )

Los Angeles: Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo silenced his critics as he became the first man to score in six different World Cups on Tuesday, while England's bid to reach the last 32 stumbled with a 0-0 draw against Ghana.

Ronaldo, 41, had come in for stinging criticism after a lacklustre display in Portugal's opening 1-1 draw with the Democratic Republic of Congo. But the veteran striker roared back to life with two goals as Portugal kick-started their campaign with a 5-0 drubbing of Group K rivals Uzbekistan in Houston.

A jubilant Ronaldo -- who had failed to score in 10 consecutive matches at major tournaments -- mouthed "I'm back, I'm back" as he celebrated after opening the scoring in the sixth minute.

He added a second on 39 minutes to give Portugal a 3-0 lead after Nuno Mendes had put Roberto Martinez's side 2-0 up in the 17th minute with a well-taken free kick. Portugal, regarded as one of the tournament favourites, cut loose in the second half with two more goals, including a spectacular Rafael Leao strike, to complete the rout.

"I can say it was a very tough week, a difficult week, a week in which public opinion was very harsh on us, on all the players, especially on the coach," Ronaldo said.

"But it's always like that, it's fine because when you think about it, it's already 23 years I've been a professional and whenever things don't go well it's, 'Cristiano, he's finished, he's old'."

Uzbekistan's coach Fabio Cannavaro called Ronaldo "one of the strongest players in the history of football". "As a defender, you need to be very smart to be close to him, because if you give one centimetre in the box, you are dead," the Italian said.

The victory leaves Portugal firmly on course to qualify for the last 32 from Group K, where Colombia face DR Congo later on Tuesday.