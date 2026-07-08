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FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarterfinal Schedule: Fixtures, Full Schedule, Dates, Teams And Match Details

Mbappe has scored 19 goals in the history of the tournament so far and is only two goals away from Lionel Messi’s (21) tally. Morocco captain Achraf Hakimi will be aiming to better the team’s run in the 2022 World Cup up to the semifinals.

Defending European giants France will be up against Morocco in the first quarterfinal of the FIFA World Cup 2026. Although France have emerged as one of the strongest sides in the tournament, Morocco have also emerged as one of the surprise packages, displaying brilliant gameplay.

The quarterfinals lineup features some of the big names in the football world, like Spain and France. Also, Morocco, Belgium, Norway and Switzerland have presented themselves as the title contenders. The lineup is exciting, and the tournament has entered the business end. The following are the details of the quarterfinals lineup.

Hyderabad: The FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinal schedule has been finalised after Argentina and Switzerland grabbed the last two spots in the quarterfinals. Argentina secured a spot with a controversial win over Egypt in the Round of 16, while Switzerland outplayed Colombia by 4-3 on penalties in a thrilling encounter.

Spain will square off against Belgium in the second quarterfinal as both teams will look to secure a berth in the last four. Spain won the World Cup in 2010, but they haven’t been able to replicate a similar performance after that. However, a new generation of stars like Lamine Yamal, Pedri, Gavi, Rodri, and Nico Williams has shown that they have the capability to lead the Spanish side to the title once again.

Belgium have been a dominant unit so far in the tournament. They will be relying on the experience of the seasoned campaigners like Kevin de Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku. Their goalkeeper Unai Simón has been the standout performer for the team, keeping five clean sheets so far in the competition. When Spain takes the field against Belgium, it will be aiming to book a spot in the semifinals.

Norway vs England (July 12, 2:30 AM IST)

The third quarterfinal of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be a battle between the two strikers, Erling Haaland and Harry Kane. The Norwegian side is coming into the last eight after beating Brazil, and so they will be high on confidence. Also, Norway’s midfield has shown its brilliance in providing Haaland with goalscoring opportunities.

England skipper Harry Kane has scored six goals in the tournament and will lead the attacking unit along with midfielder Jude Bellingham, who has racked up four goals. The battle will represent the battle between two attacking teams.

Argentina vs Switzerland (July 12, 6:30 AM IST)

Argentina will face Switzerland in the last quarterfinal of the FIFA World Cup 2026. Argentina have entered the contest after a controversial win over Egypt. The Argentinian side came back from a two-goal deficit and won the match thanks to a late burst.

The tournament has already produced some upsets with the elimination of Germany and the Netherlands. Also, Argentina had a tough outing so far as they had to pull in hard yards to carve out a win against Cape Verde and also Egypt made them work hard to produce a triumph.

FIFA World Cup golden boot race

The race for the Golden Boot has become intense with Messi, Mbappe and Haaland breathing down each other's necks. Harry Kane is also in the race. Notably, Mbappe have the advantage if the number of goals are tied as he has more number of assists than anyone in the top four.