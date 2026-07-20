ETV Bharat / sports

FIFA World Cup 2026: How Much Prize Money Spain Earned For Winning Title? Payout For Other Teams As Well

Hyderabad: Spain signed off the FIFA World Cup 2026 by winning the final 1-0 against Argentina in a title decider that went into extra time. The team not only claimed their second tournament title but also collected the largest winner's payout in the competition's history. The champions earned $50 million in prize money, while the runners-up were awarded $33 million.

FIFA had announced in December that the largest World Cup will also have the largest prize pool in the tournament's history. A total of $655 million was declared as the prize purse, with the payouts ranging from $9 million to $50 million according to the performance of each participating team.

How much money will Spain take home?

The Spanish national side have won the World Cup trophy for the second time. But when they won their first title in 2010, the winner’s prize money was around $30 million (around ₹289.91 Crore). Now, the same team is winning the same trophy, but the prize they are getting has risen by around ₹200 Crore.

Also, in the last edition, the prize money for the winner was $42 million (around ₹344 crore). So the amount has increased by around ₹138 Crore.

Prize money for the FIFA World Cup participants