FIFA World Cup 2026: How Much Prize Money Spain Earned For Winning Title? Payout For Other Teams As Well
Spain won their second World Cup title, beating Argentina by one goal in the final played in New Jersey.
Published : July 20, 2026 at 8:59 AM IST
Hyderabad: Spain signed off the FIFA World Cup 2026 by winning the final 1-0 against Argentina in a title decider that went into extra time. The team not only claimed their second tournament title but also collected the largest winner's payout in the competition's history. The champions earned $50 million in prize money, while the runners-up were awarded $33 million.
FIFA had announced in December that the largest World Cup will also have the largest prize pool in the tournament's history. A total of $655 million was declared as the prize purse, with the payouts ranging from $9 million to $50 million according to the performance of each participating team.
Spain are #FIFAWorldCup Champions. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/mWLw5iis2C— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) July 19, 2026
How much money will Spain take home?
The Spanish national side have won the World Cup trophy for the second time. But when they won their first title in 2010, the winner’s prize money was around $30 million (around ₹289.91 Crore). Now, the same team is winning the same trophy, but the prize they are getting has risen by around ₹200 Crore.
Also, in the last edition, the prize money for the winner was $42 million (around ₹344 crore). So the amount has increased by around ₹138 Crore.
FIFA World Cup Winners – Prize Money Since 1982— The Data of Everything (@TheDataHubX) July 20, 2026
1. 🇮🇹 Italy (1982) – $1.4M
2. 🇦🇷 Argentina (1986) – $2.2M
3. 🇩🇪 West Germany (1990) – $3.5M
4. 🇧🇷 Brazil (1994) – $4.5M
5. 🇫🇷 France (1998) – $6.4M
6. 🇧🇷 Brazil (2002) – $8.5M
7. 🇮🇹 Italy (2006) – $12.2M
8. 🇪🇸 Spain… pic.twitter.com/FHy63m02qW
Prize money for the FIFA World Cup participants
Champions: $50 million (₹481 crore)
Runners-up: $33 million (₹317 crore)
Third place: $29 million (Rs 279 crore)
Fourth place: $27 million (Rs 259 crore)
Fifth to eighth place: $19 million (Rs 182 crore)
Ninth to 16th place: $15 million (Rs 144 crore)
17th to 32nd place: $11 million (Rs 105 crore)
33rd to 48th place: $9 million (Rs 96 crore)
50% increase in prize pool
In the last edition, the total prize pool was $440 million, which took a massive jump of 65% to $655 million this year, witnessing a significant rise. Also, every participating team earned money in the tournament, which is a kind of encouragement for the teams to take part in football’s biggest stage.