ETV Bharat / sports

FIFA World Cup 2026: Ramos, Ronaldo Score As Portugal Comes Back To Beat Croatia 2-1

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo (7) celebrates after scoring their opening goal during the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Portugal and Croatia in Toronto, Thursday, July 2, 2026. ( AP )

Toronto: Goncalo Ramos headed in a pass from Rafael Leao in stoppage time as Cristiano Ronaldo, who had earlier converted a penalty kick, watched from the bench as Portugal defeated Croatia 2-1 on Thursday, ending Luka Modrić's fifth bid for a World Cup.

Ronaldo initially tied things up in the 68th minute on a penalty kick to equalize and give the megastar his first knockout stage goal at the World Cup, but it was Ramos who gave Portugal the victory.

The game ended in controversy as Croatia thought it had tied things up 2-2 in the very last moments, but Mario Pasalic was called offside as VAR ruled no goal. Croatia fans threw bottles on the field and whistled in protest.