FIFA World Cup 2026: Paraguay Declares National Holiday After Historic Win Over Germany
Paraguay's stunning World Cup victory over Germany has resulted in nationwide celebrations.
Published : June 30, 2026 at 12:24 PM IST
Hyderabad: Paraguay's historic FIFA World Cup triumph over Germany has been celebrated with nationwide celebrations in the country. President Santiago Peña signed a decree to mark one of the greatest achievements for the nation in the football World Cup.
The South American nation upset four-time world champions Germany in the Round of 32 clash with a composed performance as they won on penalties. The match ended in a 1-1 draw after extra time, and so the penalty shootout became the tiebreaker to decide the winner of the match. Paraguay made it to the Round of 16 for the first time since 2010 with the biggest upset of the ongoing edition so far.
¡Gigante Paraguay! 🇵🇾— Presidencia Paraguay (@PresidenciaPy) June 30, 2026
Gracias, Albirroja, por regalarnos esta alegría inmensa y por volver a unir a millones de paraguayos bajo una misma bandera.
Decreto N.º 6280: lo bueno se hace esperar.
¡Vamos Paraguay! ❤️🤍💙 pic.twitter.com/gdR9jYThce
A few hours after the win, the Paraguayan government announced that June 30 will be observed as a national public holiday.
In an official statement, the Paraguayan government said that the decision was taken ‘in recognition of the historic victory of the Paraguayan national football team over Germany.’
🇵🇾 PARAGUAY HACE HISTORIA— Mundo en Conflicto 🌎 (@MundoEConflicto) June 30, 2026
Cientos de miles de paraguayos festejan el heroico triunfo de la Albiroja ante una Alemania que volvió a dar asco y vergüenza por tercera vez en un Mundial. pic.twitter.com/gEaIkeOHR2
The accompanying presidential decree mentioned the results as an “epic victory” over Germany and mentioned reaching the Round of 16 as a landmark achievement.
Historic achievement
The decree highlighted the significance of the result, describing the performance as one that highlights Paraguay’s identity and fighting spirit. It is also added that the victory transcended football and united the nation.
A historic @FIFAWorldCup win as Paraguay become the first-ever team to win a @FIFAWorldCup Round of 32 fixture on penalties! 👏🇵🇾 pic.twitter.com/sRfpbj8Qkh— FIFA (@FIFAcom) June 30, 2026
Paraguay entered the knockout clash as underdogs against the German side that was a strong contender for the title. However, La Albirroja produced a compact defence before holding their nerves in the penalty shootout to reach the four-time champions.
Goalkeeper Orlando Gill produced a standout performance in the match.
Earlier, Ecuador had also declared a national holiday after they beat Germany in the group fixture. Paraguay has played nine World Cups so far, including the ongoing edition. Their best finish was in 2010 when the team reached the quarterfinals of the competition.