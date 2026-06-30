ETV Bharat / sports

FIFA World Cup 2026: Paraguay Declares National Holiday After Historic Win Over Germany

Hyderabad: Paraguay's historic FIFA World Cup triumph over Germany has been celebrated with nationwide celebrations in the country. President Santiago Peña signed a decree to mark one of the greatest achievements for the nation in the football World Cup.

The South American nation upset four-time world champions Germany in the Round of 32 clash with a composed performance as they won on penalties. The match ended in a 1-1 draw after extra time, and so the penalty shootout became the tiebreaker to decide the winner of the match. Paraguay made it to the Round of 16 for the first time since 2010 with the biggest upset of the ongoing edition so far.

A few hours after the win, the Paraguayan government announced that June 30 will be observed as a national public holiday.

In an official statement, the Paraguayan government said that the decision was taken ‘in recognition of the historic victory of the Paraguayan national football team over Germany.’