ETV Bharat / sports

FIFA World Cup 2026: No Real Madrid Players For First Time As Spain Announce 26-Member Squad

Hyderabad: Spain announced a 26-member squad without any Real Madrid players for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 starting from June 11. It has been the first time that the country hasn’t included a single player from ‘Los Blancos’ in their World Cup squad. Also, forwards Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams are included in the team despite injuries.

Yamal and Williams were picked despite injury

Both Yamal and Williams faced muscle injuries towards the back end of the season, but the coach, Luis de la Fuente, was optimistic about the duo recovering in time for the tournament.

“We are not going to speed up any process, we are in coordination with the clubs. The information we have is that they will all be ready for the first or the second match. You always want to be careful, but if there's a time when the players may want to take risks, it's at the World Cup,” De la Fuente said.

Spain in Group H

Spain are in Group H, and they will begin their campaign with the match against Cape Verde on June 15 in Atlanta. The team will then take on Saudi Arabia on June 21 in Atlanta before squaring off against Uruguay on June 26 in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Fuente further added that he doesn’t look at the club and the only things wants from players is to be proud of representing the national team.