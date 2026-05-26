FIFA World Cup 2026: No Real Madrid Players For First Time As Spain Announce 26-Member Squad
It has been the first instance when Spain haven’t included a single Real Madrid player in their World Cup squad.
Published : May 26, 2026 at 9:38 AM IST
Hyderabad: Spain announced a 26-member squad without any Real Madrid players for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 starting from June 11. It has been the first time that the country hasn’t included a single player from ‘Los Blancos’ in their World Cup squad. Also, forwards Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams are included in the team despite injuries.
Yamal and Williams were picked despite injury
Both Yamal and Williams faced muscle injuries towards the back end of the season, but the coach, Luis de la Fuente, was optimistic about the duo recovering in time for the tournament.
“We are not going to speed up any process, we are in coordination with the clubs. The information we have is that they will all be ready for the first or the second match. You always want to be careful, but if there's a time when the players may want to take risks, it's at the World Cup,” De la Fuente said.
𝗦𝗢𝗡 𝗘𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗦.— Selección Española Masculina de Fútbol (@SEFutbol) May 25, 2026
Son nuestros 26.#VamosEspaña | #CopaMundialFIFA pic.twitter.com/WvpEPRXD9z
Spain in Group H
Spain are in Group H, and they will begin their campaign with the match against Cape Verde on June 15 in Atlanta. The team will then take on Saudi Arabia on June 21 in Atlanta before squaring off against Uruguay on June 26 in Guadalajara, Mexico.
Fuente further added that he doesn’t look at the club and the only things wants from players is to be proud of representing the national team.
“I don’t look at the clubs, these are national team players. The only thing I want is for them to be proud of representing the national team. I don't look at it like maybe the fans may look at it,” he added.
Eight players from FC Barcelona
Eight players in the squad are from FC Barcelona, who have won the La Liga title for the last two seasons. Barcelona midfielder Fermín López was ruled out on the expected lines as he suffered a fracture in right foot this month. Midfielder Mikel Merino has returned to the squad after making only one appearance for Arsenal FC after injuring his foot in January. Also, Fabián Ruiz of Paris Saint-Germain FC was included in the lineup despite a recent injury.
Spain will play two warm-up games before they start their campaign. They will play the preparation games against the Iraq national football team on June 4 and the Peru national football team on June 9.
Spanish squad for FIFA World Cup
Goalkeepers: Simone, Raya, Garcia
Defenders: Cucurea, Grimaldo, Kuberci, Laporte, Pubil, Garcia, Llorente, Pedro Porro
Midfielders: Pedri, Ruiz, Zubimendi, Gavi, Rodrygo, Baena, Merino
Forwards: Wurzabal, Olmo, Williams, Pino, Torres, Iglesias, Munoz and Yamal.