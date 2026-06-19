FIFA World Cup 2026: Neymar To Miss Brazil’s World Cup Match Against Haiti
Brazil’s record goal-scorer is still struggling with his hamstring injury and will miss the upcoming match.
Published : June 19, 2026 at 5:09 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Brazilian football federation has confirmed that Neymar will miss the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 match due to a calf injury. The star forward hasn’t completely recovered from the injury, and so Brazil will play without his services.
The federation said in a statement on Thursday that he will not travel with the squad and will miss the fixture against Haiti in Philadelphia, the Federation said in a statement on Tuesday.
"He will remain in New Jersey to optimize the final phase of his recovery process, making use of the excellent facilities at The Ridge hotel and the Columbia Park training centre," the statement read.
Neymar will miss Brazil’s second World Cup group-stage match against Haiti in Philadelphia on Saturday.— The Athletic | Football (@TheAthleticFC) June 18, 2026
The 34-year-old also sat out his side’s opening 1-1 draw against Morocco on June 13 after suffering a calf injury ahead of the tournament, having been named in Brazil’s squad… pic.twitter.com/gtYsWvgBMq
Neymar returned to the training session for the first time on Tuesday and was doing physical conditioning exercises. He rejoined his teammates in parts on Wednesday and was also being applauded.
Neymar is yet to practice in a full session with the team since reporting to the Brazil national football team after nursing an injured right leg.
Neymar underwent tests on his right calf on Monday to determine the progress of the injury that he sustained on May 17 while playing for Santos. Brazil began their campaign in the FIFA World Cup 2026 with a 1-1 draw against Morocco on Saturday.
Earlier, Brazilian media had reported that they were preparing to have the forward fully fit till the knockout stages. Thus, there were reports that he would miss the matches against Haiti and Scotland.
Also, Neymar hasn’t played for the national team since 2023 after he tore the ACL and meniscus in his left knee while playing for Brazil in a South American qualifier match against Uruguay. Since then, he has been away from action for around 700 days according to the data by Transfermarkt, and hasn’t yet recovered completely.
Brazil have won five editions of the tournament, and they will be aiming to secure the sixth title. In the last edition, Brazil reached the quarter-finals of the tournament but suffered a defeat against Croatia on penalties after the match ended in a 1-1 draw.