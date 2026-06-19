ETV Bharat / sports

FIFA World Cup 2026: Neymar To Miss Brazil’s World Cup Match Against Haiti

Hyderabad: The Brazilian football federation has confirmed that Neymar will miss the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 match due to a calf injury. The star forward hasn’t completely recovered from the injury, and so Brazil will play without his services.

The federation said in a statement on Thursday that he will not travel with the squad and will miss the fixture against Haiti in Philadelphia, the Federation said in a statement on Tuesday.

"He will remain in New Jersey to optimize the final phase of his recovery process, making use of the excellent facilities at The Ridge hotel and the Columbia Park training centre," the statement read.

Neymar returned to the training session for the first time on Tuesday and was doing physical conditioning exercises. He rejoined his teammates in parts on Wednesday and was also being applauded.