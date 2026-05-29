FIFA World Cup 2026: Big Blow For Brazil As Star Forward Neymar Likely To Miss Campaign Opener
Neymar has suffered an injury, and he is likely to miss Brazil’s World Cup opening game against Morocco.
Published : May 29, 2026 at 2:03 PM IST
Hyderabad: Brazil have suffered a huge injury blow ahead of the FIFA 2026 World Cup as Neymar has been ruled out of the team's upcoming warm-up games tournament and is likely to miss the team’s opening group stage match as well due to a calf injury. The 34-year-old forward is expected to be out of action for two to three weeks after sustaining a grade two calf strain. A grade two calf strain means a partial tear in the muscle fibres, which requires rest along with rehabilitation.
Due to the injury, Neymar will miss Brazil’s fixtures against Panama on Sunday and Egypt on June 6 in Cleveland, Ohio. Also, his availability for Brazil’s World Cup opener against Morocco on June 13 in New Jersey has become uncertain. Brazil will then take on Haiti in Philadelphia on June 19 and will square off against Scotland five days later.
🚨 Neymar Jr has suffered a new injury and is expected to be sidelined for 2-3 weeks after tests confirmed the setback.— DAZN Football (@DAZNFootball) May 28, 2026
The Brazil star will miss the upcoming friendlies before the World Cup and could also be unavailable for the opening game against Morocco.#FIFAWC pic.twitter.com/b5WIuT0ePF
Brazil team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar confirmed in a press conference that Neymar has suffered a grade two calf injury.
"Neymar underwent all the medical tests, which concluded with an MRI scan revealing a grade two calf injury, not just swelling. He is expected to be cleared in two to three weeks," said Lasmar.
The veteran attacker skipped the team’s training session on Wednesday and underwent medical scans, which revealed the injury. Earlier, Santos club doctor Rodrigo Zogaib had suggested that Neymar had swelling and he would be fit to train with the national team.
Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti is already missing key players like Arsenal duo Gabriel and Gabriel Martinelli, along with Paris Saint-Germain captain Marquinhos in the lineup because of the commitments in the Champions League final on May 30.
If Neymar becomes fit, he will be part of Brazil’s World Cup squad for the fourth time in the World Cup. Previously, he has played for the country in the marquee tournament in the 2014, 2018 and 2022 editions.