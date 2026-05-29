ETV Bharat / sports

FIFA World Cup 2026: Big Blow For Brazil As Star Forward Neymar Likely To Miss Campaign Opener

Hyderabad: Brazil have suffered a huge injury blow ahead of the FIFA 2026 World Cup as Neymar has been ruled out of the team's upcoming warm-up games tournament and is likely to miss the team’s opening group stage match as well due to a calf injury. The 34-year-old forward is expected to be out of action for two to three weeks after sustaining a grade two calf strain. A grade two calf strain means a partial tear in the muscle fibres, which requires rest along with rehabilitation.

Due to the injury, Neymar will miss Brazil’s fixtures against Panama on Sunday and Egypt on June 6 in Cleveland, Ohio. Also, his availability for Brazil’s World Cup opener against Morocco on June 13 in New Jersey has become uncertain. Brazil will then take on Haiti in Philadelphia on June 19 and will square off against Scotland five days later.

Brazil team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar confirmed in a press conference that Neymar has suffered a grade two calf injury.