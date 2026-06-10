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FIFA World Cup 2026: How Will The Upcoming Edition Change The Sport Completely?

Football is going to experience some law changes in the upcoming World Cup, which will make the sport faster-paced.

fifa world cup 2026
VAR can intervene for a controversial red card awarded (AFP)
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By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : June 10, 2026 at 5:10 PM IST

3 Min Read
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Hyderabad: The 2026 FIFA World Cup will feature new sets of rules for players participating in the tournament. The sport is expected to become more fast-paced, and time-wasting has been cut down. The International Football Association Board (IFAB) has confirmed several changes for the upcoming edition of the football’s biggest event to be held in Canada, the United States and Mexico.

It will be the first major tournament where the revised playing conditions will be applied. A total of 48 teams are participating in the football World Cup for the first time in the tournament's history, and it has resulted in a record 104 matches to be played in the tournament. The upcoming edition will witness the new rules implemented by FIFA, and that is likely to change the game in terms of its pace and tempo.

How will these rules change the sport?

The new rules to be implemented from the World Cup emphasise curbing time wastage and increasing the active playing time. With successful execution of these rules, the matches will see more action and the audiences will get to see a lot of football in 90 minutes. Some of the rules, like 10-second substitution and a 5-second countdown for throw-ins, boost the flow of the game and ensure that the run of play is unharmed.

10-second substitution rule

Players have a maximum of 10 seconds after the substitution board is shown, and they must leave the field at the nearest point on the sidelines. If the player does not leave the field within the given time, the substitute might get to the field only at the first stoppage after one minute has concluded following the restart and the referee gives them a signal.

Throw-ins and goal kick countdown

Goalkeepers and throwers-in will get a strict 5-second countdown, and the referee will start it by raising his hand. A delay in the completion of the action will result in the turnover of possession to the opposing team. A throw-in is awarded to the opponent if the ball is not in play at the end of the countdown. Also, if a goal-kick is not taken at the end of the countdown, the opponent will be awarded the corner kick.

Off-field treatment

An outfield player must leave the field for one minute after the restart if the medical staff enters the pitch to treat them. The only exception in the rule is for goalkeeper injuries, collisions between a goalkeeper and an outfield player, collisions between teammates that need attention, or severe injury (such as head injuries and concussions).

Display and conduct rules

Players who will cover their mouth with their hand, arm or shirt in confrontational situations will get a red card from the referee. However, if players cover their mouths while having a friendly conversation with a player from the opposition team, they won’t be punished.

Also, players who leave the field to protest the referee’s decision will be shown the red card. The rule will also be applicable to the team officials who will provoke the players to do so.

VAR protocols

The powers of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) have been extended and he might interfere in the following situations.

  • Red card issued from an incorrectly given second yellow card
  • A player shown a yellow card or red card for an offence committed by another player
  • If a corner kick is awarded in an incorrect manner

“VAR will recommend an on-field review, following which, if the referee determines that an offence occurred before the ball was in play, the appropriate disciplinary action will be taken and the corner kick or free kick will be retaken,” IFAB said.

Hydration breaks

A three-minute hydration break will take place in each half in every match. The break will be taken around the halfway mark of each half, which is around 22 minutes. Also, the time at which the hydration break is to be taken depends on the referee, and he can change it depending on the match situation. For example, if a player is injured and he requires treatment in the 20th minute, the referee can signal for a hydration break.

TAGGED:

FIFA NEW RULES IN FOOTBALL
FIFA LAWS OF THE GAME 2026
IFAB LAWS OF THE GAME
FIFA WORLD CUP RULE CHANGES
NEW RULES FIFA WORLD CUP 2026

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