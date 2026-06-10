ETV Bharat / sports

FIFA World Cup 2026: How Will The Upcoming Edition Change The Sport Completely?

Hyderabad: The 2026 FIFA World Cup will feature new sets of rules for players participating in the tournament. The sport is expected to become more fast-paced, and time-wasting has been cut down. The International Football Association Board (IFAB) has confirmed several changes for the upcoming edition of the football’s biggest event to be held in Canada, the United States and Mexico.

It will be the first major tournament where the revised playing conditions will be applied. A total of 48 teams are participating in the football World Cup for the first time in the tournament's history, and it has resulted in a record 104 matches to be played in the tournament. The upcoming edition will witness the new rules implemented by FIFA, and that is likely to change the game in terms of its pace and tempo.

How will these rules change the sport?

The new rules to be implemented from the World Cup emphasise curbing time wastage and increasing the active playing time. With successful execution of these rules, the matches will see more action and the audiences will get to see a lot of football in 90 minutes. Some of the rules, like 10-second substitution and a 5-second countdown for throw-ins, boost the flow of the game and ensure that the run of play is unharmed.

10-second substitution rule

Players have a maximum of 10 seconds after the substitution board is shown, and they must leave the field at the nearest point on the sidelines. If the player does not leave the field within the given time, the substitute might get to the field only at the first stoppage after one minute has concluded following the restart and the referee gives them a signal.

Throw-ins and goal kick countdown

Goalkeepers and throwers-in will get a strict 5-second countdown, and the referee will start it by raising his hand. A delay in the completion of the action will result in the turnover of possession to the opposing team. A throw-in is awarded to the opponent if the ball is not in play at the end of the countdown. Also, if a goal-kick is not taken at the end of the countdown, the opponent will be awarded the corner kick.