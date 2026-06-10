FIFA World Cup 2026: How Will The Upcoming Edition Change The Sport Completely?
Football is going to experience some law changes in the upcoming World Cup, which will make the sport faster-paced.
Published : June 10, 2026 at 5:10 PM IST
Hyderabad: The 2026 FIFA World Cup will feature new sets of rules for players participating in the tournament. The sport is expected to become more fast-paced, and time-wasting has been cut down. The International Football Association Board (IFAB) has confirmed several changes for the upcoming edition of the football’s biggest event to be held in Canada, the United States and Mexico.
It will be the first major tournament where the revised playing conditions will be applied. A total of 48 teams are participating in the football World Cup for the first time in the tournament's history, and it has resulted in a record 104 matches to be played in the tournament. The upcoming edition will witness the new rules implemented by FIFA, and that is likely to change the game in terms of its pace and tempo.
How will these rules change the sport?
The new rules to be implemented from the World Cup emphasise curbing time wastage and increasing the active playing time. With successful execution of these rules, the matches will see more action and the audiences will get to see a lot of football in 90 minutes. Some of the rules, like 10-second substitution and a 5-second countdown for throw-ins, boost the flow of the game and ensure that the run of play is unharmed.
10-second substitution rule
Players have a maximum of 10 seconds after the substitution board is shown, and they must leave the field at the nearest point on the sidelines. If the player does not leave the field within the given time, the substitute might get to the field only at the first stoppage after one minute has concluded following the restart and the referee gives them a signal.
Football just got ruthless. 😭— YAHUZA (@YahuzaAmadu) February 28, 2026
No more time-wasting. No more slow walks off the pitch. No more goalkeepers taking 30 seconds for a goal kick
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The 10-second substitution rule is the boldest one , imagine your team playing with 10 men for 60 seconds because your substitute was too… https://t.co/TQoyJxvKLn
Throw-ins and goal kick countdown
Goalkeepers and throwers-in will get a strict 5-second countdown, and the referee will start it by raising his hand. A delay in the completion of the action will result in the turnover of possession to the opposing team. A throw-in is awarded to the opponent if the ball is not in play at the end of the countdown. Also, if a goal-kick is not taken at the end of the countdown, the opponent will be awarded the corner kick.
🚨 New World Cup Rules Confirmed — Football Is Changing— Pitch Wire (@wire_pitch) March 2, 2026
Major rule changes are set to debut at the World Cup.
New regulations include:
⏱️ Substituted players will have 10 seconds to leave the pitch.
If delayed, the replacement must wait at least 1 minute before entering.
🩺… pic.twitter.com/ldszoVkf5R
Off-field treatment
An outfield player must leave the field for one minute after the restart if the medical staff enters the pitch to treat them. The only exception in the rule is for goalkeeper injuries, collisions between a goalkeeper and an outfield player, collisions between teammates that need attention, or severe injury (such as head injuries and concussions).
FIFA is changing football at the 2026 World Cup— Sports Lounge (@SportsLoungeApp) June 8, 2026
5 secs for throw-ins/goal kicks
10 secs for subs (miss it = play with 10 men)
60 secs off-field for injury treatment
Cover your mouth during confrontation = red card
VAR reviews corners & second yellows
Which rule goes too far? pic.twitter.com/jfcbudevDK
Display and conduct rules
Players who will cover their mouth with their hand, arm or shirt in confrontational situations will get a red card from the referee. However, if players cover their mouths while having a friendly conversation with a player from the opposition team, they won’t be punished.
Also, players who leave the field to protest the referee’s decision will be shown the red card. The rule will also be applicable to the team officials who will provoke the players to do so.
🚨 FIFA’s NEW World Cup 2026 rules:— FWC News (@FIFAWorldCupNe2) June 4, 2026
▪️ VAR can review wrong yellow/red cards
▪️ VAR can overturn wrong corners
▪️ Covering mouth during fights = Red card
▪️ Injured players must stay off 1 minute
▪️ Subs must leave pitch in 10 seconds
▪️ 5-second restart rule added
▪️ Yellow… pic.twitter.com/addRumbtV1
VAR protocols
The powers of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) have been extended and he might interfere in the following situations.
- Red card issued from an incorrectly given second yellow card
- A player shown a yellow card or red card for an offence committed by another player
- If a corner kick is awarded in an incorrect manner
“VAR will recommend an on-field review, following which, if the referee determines that an offence occurred before the ball was in play, the appropriate disciplinary action will be taken and the corner kick or free kick will be retaken,” IFAB said.
Hydration breaks
A three-minute hydration break will take place in each half in every match. The break will be taken around the halfway mark of each half, which is around 22 minutes. Also, the time at which the hydration break is to be taken depends on the referee, and he can change it depending on the match situation. For example, if a player is injured and he requires treatment in the 20th minute, the referee can signal for a hydration break.