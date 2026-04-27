ETV Bharat / sports

FIFA World Cup 2026: Netherlands Suffer Huge Blow As Midfielder Xavi Simons Ruled Out With ACL Injury

“They say life can be cruel and today it feels that way,” the ​23-year-old said in ‌an Instagram post.

Simons was injured on Saturday during Tottenham’s 1-0 ‌victory against the Wolverhampton Wanderers in an English Premier League (EPL) clash and had to leave the pitch on a stretcher in the 63rd minute. Early reports indicate that he has suffered an injury to his right Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL).

Hyderabad: The Netherlands have suffered a huge blow ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 as their midfielder Xavi Simons has been ruled out of the competition due to a serious injury. Simmons uploaded a post on his social media saying that his season has come to an end. This also means that his season for Tottenham Hotspur has come to an end.

“My season has come to an abrupt end and I’m just trying to process it. Honestly, ‌I’m heartbroken... All I’ve wanted ​to do is fight for my team, and now the ⁠ability to do that has been snatched away from me… along with the ‌World Cup. Representing my country this summer…just gone.”

Xavi Simons injury update

An official update from Tottenham is expected today, but the Dutchman might stay on the sidelines till 2027, considering he has ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. He sustained an injury while chasing down a long ball during Saturday’s 1-0 win at Molineux.

It is a massive blow for Tottenham as he was one of the most creative players in the club’s squad. He showcased an impressive outing against Brighton last week with a goal and an assist. Spurs will play against Aston Villa on Friday.

He has scored two goals and five assists in the ongoing season of the EPL. Notably, he has created 34 chances and 802 passes across 28 matches.

Also, he was supposed to play a crucial role for the Dutch team in the tournament, but his absence have put a dent in the chances of the team to lift the trophy.