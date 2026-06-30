ETV Bharat / sports

FIFA World Cup 2026: Morocco Stun Netherlands On Penalties To Reach Pre-Quarterfinals

Netherlands have made 12 appearances so far whenever they have qualified for the tournament, including making it to the finals thrice (1974, 1978, and 2010). They always advanced beyond the first round, and it means a confirmed place at least in the Round of 16. This time, the tournament introduced a new format, and the edition marked the first occasion when the Netherlands failed to make it to the pre-quarterfinals. Their wait for the maiden title has been stretched due to a defeat against Morocco.

Hyderabad: The Netherlands and Morocco produced an excellent display of football in their Round of 32 clash, playing to a 1-1 draw in regulation time. The match went into extra time and then into penalties, where Morocco emerged triumphant to enter the pre-quarterfinals. They won the penalty shootout by 3-2. As a result, the first round of 16 match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 is set to be played between Canada and Morocco.

What happened in the penalty shootout?

Teun Koopmeiners and Wout Weghorst scored penalties for the Netherlands while Soufiane Rahimi, Chemsdine Talbi and Ismael Saibari scored for Morocco to help them secure a thrilling win. Koopmeiners kicked off the penalty shootout by scoring, and El Aynaoui's shot deflected off the bar, and the Netherlands started the proceedings with a 1-0 lead. However, Patrick Kluivert missed for the Netherlands, and Rahimi pulled one back for Morocco, levelling the scores in the penalty shootout. In the remaining penalties, only Weghorst scored for the Netherlands while Chemsdine Talbi and Ismael Saibari converted the penalties to guide the team to a win in the shootout.

Draw in regulation time and no goals in extra time

Cody Gakpo (72’) got emotional after scoring a goal on an assist from Crysencio Summerville. The 27-year-old, who recently announced with his partner Noa van der Bij that they lost their unborn child, was teary-eyed after scoring the goal. Issa Diop (90 + 1’) levelled the scores in stoppage time after capitalising on a long cross from Talbi with an accurate header. It seemed that the Netherlands might have secured a win after Gakpo’s goal, but Morocco levelled the scores in stoppage time as Diop pulled one back. Morocco controlled the ball possession for the major part of the game in extra time, but they were unable to carve out a goal. Morocco had one chance, but the Netherlands goalkeeper denied them the opportunity.

Morocco took 12 shots, out of which six were on target. On the other hand, the Netherlands took seven shots, with three of them on target. Also, Morocco dominated in terms of possession (70%), pass accuracy (92%) and corners (8).