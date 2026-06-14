ETV Bharat / sports

First All-Foreign-Born Starting XI! Morocco Scripts History In FIFA World Cup 2026

Morocco head coach Mohamed Ouahbi talks with his team following their World Cup Group C soccer match against Brazil ( AP )

Hyderabad: Morocco played a thrilling 1-1 draw against Brazil in the FIFA World Cup 2026 fixture at the MetLife Stadium in the Group C clash. They became the first team in the tournament's history to field a starting XI entirely made up of players born outside the country.

The historic lineup showed the global distribution of talent. Goalkeeper Yassine Bounou was born in Montreal, Canada, while defenders Achraf Hakimi and Chadi Riad were born in Madrid and Palma in Spain, respectively. Centre-back Issa Diop was born in Toulouse, France and full-back Noussair Mazraoui in Leiderdorp, Netherlands.

The midfield showed an immense depth. Ayyoub Bouaddi, born in Senlis, France, paired with Nancy-born Neil El Aynaoui. Bilal El Khannouss and Chemsdine Talbi were born in Molenbeek and Sambreville in Belgium, respectively.