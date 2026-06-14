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First All-Foreign-Born Starting XI! Morocco Scripts History In FIFA World Cup 2026

Although Morocco drew with Brazil, they scripted history in the FIFA World Cup.

FIFA World Cup 2026 morocco vs brazil
Morocco head coach Mohamed Ouahbi talks with his team following their World Cup Group C soccer match against Brazil (AP)
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By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : June 14, 2026 at 2:22 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Hyderabad: Morocco played a thrilling 1-1 draw against Brazil in the FIFA World Cup 2026 fixture at the MetLife Stadium in the Group C clash. They became the first team in the tournament's history to field a starting XI entirely made up of players born outside the country.

The historic lineup showed the global distribution of talent. Goalkeeper Yassine Bounou was born in Montreal, Canada, while defenders Achraf Hakimi and Chadi Riad were born in Madrid and Palma in Spain, respectively. Centre-back Issa Diop was born in Toulouse, France and full-back Noussair Mazraoui in Leiderdorp, Netherlands.

The midfield showed an immense depth. Ayyoub Bouaddi, born in Senlis, France, paired with Nancy-born Neil El Aynaoui. Bilal El Khannouss and Chemsdine Talbi were born in Molenbeek and Sambreville in Belgium, respectively.

Attacking midfielder Ismael Saibari was born in Terrassa, Spain, while striker Samir El Mourabet was born in Strasbourg, France.

Morocco started brightly in the match, opening their scoresheet in the 21st minute as Saibari finished a slick attacking move to give his team the lead. Brazil responded through Vinicius Jr in the 32nd minute to equal the scores 1-1.

It was an end-to-end match which saw Morocco goalkeeper Bono and Brazil's Alisson produce a string of saves. Both sides produced a combined 27 shots, but neither of them were able to emerge triumphant.

Despite shaky moments, Brazil managed to extend its unbeaten streak in World Cup openers to 21, including 17 wins, since a 1934 loss to Spain. Brazil plays Haiti on Friday in Philadelphia, then closes Group C against Scotland in Miami Gardens, Florida. Morocco faces Scotland in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Friday, then meets Haiti in Atlanta.

FIFA’s eligibility rules were aimed at giving dual nationals a choice in international football, and Morocco has benefited most from it. Also, a country like France has seen numerous talented players of Moroccan descent choose Morocco as their national side over France.

TAGGED:

MOROCCO SCRIPT HISTORY IN FIFA WC
MOROCCO VS BRAZIL
MOROCCO FOREIGN BORN XI
FIFA 2026
FIFA WORLD CUP 2026

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