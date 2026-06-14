First All-Foreign-Born Starting XI! Morocco Scripts History In FIFA World Cup 2026
Although Morocco drew with Brazil, they scripted history in the FIFA World Cup.
Published : June 14, 2026 at 2:22 PM IST
Hyderabad: Morocco played a thrilling 1-1 draw against Brazil in the FIFA World Cup 2026 fixture at the MetLife Stadium in the Group C clash. They became the first team in the tournament's history to field a starting XI entirely made up of players born outside the country.
The historic lineup showed the global distribution of talent. Goalkeeper Yassine Bounou was born in Montreal, Canada, while defenders Achraf Hakimi and Chadi Riad were born in Madrid and Palma in Spain, respectively. Centre-back Issa Diop was born in Toulouse, France and full-back Noussair Mazraoui in Leiderdorp, Netherlands.
🚨 𝗗𝗜𝗗 𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝗞𝗡𝗢𝗪: Morocco has become the FIRST national team in history to line up 11 players that are ALL born outside Morocco.— The Touchline | 𝐓 (@TouchlineX) June 14, 2026
🇨🇦 Bono (Montreal)
🇳🇱 Noussair Mazraoui (Leiderdorp)
🇫🇷 Issa Diop (Toulouse)
🇪🇸 Chadi Riad (Palma)
🇪🇸 Achraf Hakimi (Madrid)
🇫🇷 Neil El… pic.twitter.com/1NWzJ9ALlt
The midfield showed an immense depth. Ayyoub Bouaddi, born in Senlis, France, paired with Nancy-born Neil El Aynaoui. Bilal El Khannouss and Chemsdine Talbi were born in Molenbeek and Sambreville in Belgium, respectively.
Attacking midfielder Ismael Saibari was born in Terrassa, Spain, while striker Samir El Mourabet was born in Strasbourg, France.
🌟 HISTORY MADE!— FIFA World Cup Stats (@alimo_philip) June 14, 2026
🇲🇦 Morocco fielded the FIRST national team EVER in football history with ALL 11 players born OUTSIDE the country… and took on Brazil
🇨🇦 Bono—Montreal
🇳🇱 Noussair Mazraoui—Leiderdorp
🇫🇷 Issa Diop—Toulouse
🇪🇸 Chadi Riad—Palma
🇪🇸 Achraf Hakimi—Madrid
🇫🇷 Neil El… pic.twitter.com/39oW8f0Cwh
Morocco started brightly in the match, opening their scoresheet in the 21st minute as Saibari finished a slick attacking move to give his team the lead. Brazil responded through Vinicius Jr in the 32nd minute to equal the scores 1-1.
It was an end-to-end match which saw Morocco goalkeeper Bono and Brazil's Alisson produce a string of saves. Both sides produced a combined 27 shots, but neither of them were able to emerge triumphant.
Despite shaky moments, Brazil managed to extend its unbeaten streak in World Cup openers to 21, including 17 wins, since a 1934 loss to Spain. Brazil plays Haiti on Friday in Philadelphia, then closes Group C against Scotland in Miami Gardens, Florida. Morocco faces Scotland in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Friday, then meets Haiti in Atlanta.
FIFA’s eligibility rules were aimed at giving dual nationals a choice in international football, and Morocco has benefited most from it. Also, a country like France has seen numerous talented players of Moroccan descent choose Morocco as their national side over France.