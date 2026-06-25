ETV Bharat / sports

FIFA 2026: Morocco Overcome Historic Haiti Goals To Roll Into World Cup Last 32

Morocco's Achraf Hakimi (2), center top, scores a goal during the World Cup Group C soccer match between Morocco and Haiti in Atlanta, Wednesday, June 24, 2026 ( AP )

Atlanta: Morocco twice overcame the shock of conceding to Haiti to win a World Cup thriller 4-2 in Atlanta on Wednesday, but missed out on top spot in Group C to Brazil.

Haiti bowed out with their first World Cup goals for 52 years as a Yassine Bounou own goal and Wilson Isidor's stunning strike twice gave them the lead.

Achraf Hakimi and Ismael Saibari, with his third goal in as many games at the World Cup, levelled before half-time.

Soufiane Rahimi was nearly brought to tears when the 30-year-old's deflected effort found the top corner to give Morocco the lead before Gessime Yassine rounded off the scoring.

But by finishing second to Brazil on goal difference, Morocco will head to Monterrey for a likely meeting against the Netherlands or Japan in the last 32 on Monday.

Despite bowing out without a point, Haiti's performances at a first World Cup since 1974 have done a nation gripped by poverty proud.

Les Grenadiers were already eliminated after losing to Scotland and Brazil, but the thousands of Haitian expats in the stands at Atlanta were undeterred as every attack was met with deafening cheers.

"Today we scored two goals, we are really proud of it, the emotions were big, but it is still really frustrating because we didn't get a point," said Sunderland striker Isidor.

"With the generation we have I am confident we are going to be here again to win Haiti's first point in a World Cup."

Haiti's long wait for a goal on the global stage was ended after just 10 minutes when Jean-Kevin Duverne got to the by-line and Lenny Joseph flicked his cross into the net via a deflection off Bounou.

Hakimi has continued to captain Morocco despite learning mid-tournament that he is to face a trial on rape charges in France.

But the reigning African footballer of the year said he was still in a good place "personally and professionally" after helping Paris Saint-Germain to a second consecutive Champions League title and his country into the knockout stages of the World Cup.