ETV Bharat / sports

FIFA World Cup 2026: Mikel Merino Stars Again As Spain Edges Belgium In Quarterfinals

Spain's Mikel Merino (6) celebrates after their win in the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Spain and Belgium in Inglewood, Calif., near Los Angeles, Friday, July 10, 2026. ( AP )

INGLEWOOD, Calif: Mikel Merino scored in the 88th minute on a rebound yielded by backup Belgium goalkeeper Senne Lammens, and Spain advanced to the World Cup semifinals with a 2-1 victory on Friday.

Merino was the late hero for the second straight match for Spain, which will face tournament favorite France in the semifinals on Tuesday in the Dallas area.

“It will be a clash of giants,” Spain coach Luis De La Fuente said through a translator. Merino came on in the 86th minute and scored on his second touch of the match, charging into the box and pouncing after Lammens spilled a rebound of Pau Cubarsí’s long shot.

The Arsenal forward also scored as a substitute early in injury time to secure Spain’s 1-0 victory over Portugal in the round of 16. This second clutch goal against an upset-minded Belgium sent La Roja to the semifinals for the first time since they won the World Cup in 2010.

“I’ve done this again, and it’s happened to me again, so it would seem that coincidence exists,” a smiling Merino said. “If you’re ready and you try, it can happen for you. I’m very, very pleased.” Lammens, the capable Manchester United keeper, was forced into the match in the 71st minute after longtime Belgium keeper Thibaut Courtois left with an apparent thigh injury.

Courtois made four saves, but the Real Madrid keeper went down to the grass four minutes before his substitution. He received treatment during the hydration break, but he left the match in tears.

Only Germany’s Manuel Neuer has played more World Cup matches than Courtois, while Lammens had not yet played at this year’s World Cup.