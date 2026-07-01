ETV Bharat / sports

FIFA World Cup 2026: Co-Hosts Mexico Register First Knockout Win In 40 Years, Beat Ecuador In Round Of 32 Clash

Hyderabad: Strikes from Julian Quinones and Raul Jimenez helped Mexico ink a 2-0 win over Ecuador in the Round of 32 clash of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at the Mexico City Stadium. Mexico have been unbeaten so far, and they will be up against the winner of the fixture between England and DR Congo at the same venue. The star of the match was delayed by one due to adverse weather conditions but it didn't dampen Mexic's spirit to win the game.

Ecuador also ended the match on a disappointing note when their player Piero Hincapie was sent off in the fifth minute of stoppage time for covering his mouth during a confrontation with an opposition player, which is not permitted under the new rules.

Mexico ends 40-year drought

The Mexican team won their first FIFA World Cup knockout-stage match on June 16, 1986, defeating Bulgaria in the Round of 16 at the Estadio Azteca in their home country. Since then, they went on a 40-year wait to register a single knockout win. The team faced seven consecutive Round of 16 eliminations between 1994 and 2018.