FIFA World Cup 2026: Co-Hosts Mexico Register First Knockout Win In 40 Years, Beat Ecuador In Round Of 32 Clash
Adverse weather conditions didn’t deter Mexico’s determination, and they beat Ecuador in the Round of 32 clash.
Published : July 1, 2026 at 10:16 AM IST
Hyderabad: Strikes from Julian Quinones and Raul Jimenez helped Mexico ink a 2-0 win over Ecuador in the Round of 32 clash of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at the Mexico City Stadium. Mexico have been unbeaten so far, and they will be up against the winner of the fixture between England and DR Congo at the same venue. The star of the match was delayed by one due to adverse weather conditions but it didn't dampen Mexic's spirit to win the game.
Ecuador also ended the match on a disappointing note when their player Piero Hincapie was sent off in the fifth minute of stoppage time for covering his mouth during a confrontation with an opposition player, which is not permitted under the new rules.
Mexico secure their spot in the Round of 16 on home soil! 👊#FIFAWorldCup— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) July 1, 2026
Mexico ends 40-year drought
The Mexican team won their first FIFA World Cup knockout-stage match on June 16, 1986, defeating Bulgaria in the Round of 16 at the Estadio Azteca in their home country. Since then, they went on a 40-year wait to register a single knockout win. The team faced seven consecutive Round of 16 eliminations between 1994 and 2018.
🇲🇽 Mexico have qualified for the Round of 16!#FIFAWorldCup— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) July 1, 2026
Mexico’s two goals
Alvarado played a key role in England’s opening goal as he provided an assist to Quinones who made a late run to receive the ball. Quinones then cut inside and fired an unstoppable shot in the 22nd minute to give the Mexican side a lead. Mexico’s second goal in the 32nd minute came thanks to an error from Ordonez as he gifted the ball to Jimenez, who made a combination with his partner in the attacking unit, Quinones. He then fired the ball into the top corner from just inside the penalty area to extend Mexico’s lead to 2-0,.
Both these strikes were good enough to secure Mexico a victory as they kept on piling attacks on the opposition and also restricted them from threatening their goalpost.
El Tri, together 💚#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/PJNM9K4ECJ— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) July 1, 2026
Red card for Ecuador
FIFA’s new rules don’t permit players to cover their mouths during a confrontation with an opposition player, and Hincapie was caught in the act. Mexico players appealed to the referee to show him a red card, and the referee did it after checking on the screen that he had said something in the ear of Gimenez.
One-hour delay in Mexico vs Ecuador
The FIFA World Cup Round of 32 fixture between Mexico and Ecuador at the Estadio Azteca was delayed by one hour due to severe thunderstorms and lightning risks in Mexico City. A torrential downpour and active lightning warnings resulted in FIFA initiating safety protocols. The match was originally scheduled to take place at 6:30 AM IST but instead it started at 7:30 AM IST.