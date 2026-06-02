ETV Bharat / sports

FIFA World Cup 2026: Headlined By Hosts Mexico; One Slip-Up Could Turn Costly In Group A

Hyderabad: Group A at the 2026 FIFA World Cup is one of the most unpredictable and chaotic pools in the tournament. Usually, other groups have one clear favourite and one clear underdog. But in this group, the case is different, as there is no distinct favourite.

The group includes Mexico, who are co-hosts of the FIFA World Cup in their third appearance. There is South Korea, who will aim to prove that 2022 was no fluke. Czech Republic, who are a European wildcard entry and South Africa.

It is a balanced group, and a slip-up can turn costly for any team. Mexico and the Czech Republic are considered favourites, but South Korea have the potential to earn a spot in the eight third best-placed team. South Africa are the underdogs, and they will have to punch above their weight to advance into the Round of 32.

The following are the teams in Group A

Mexico

FIFA Rank - 15

Best World Cup: Quarter-finals (1970 and 1986)

World Cup qualifications: 18

Notable absentees: Hirving Lozano, Rodrigo Huescas

Key players: Raúl Jiménez, Armando González and Érik Lira

Mexico’s fixtures

11 June: Mexico v South Africa - Mexico City Stadium

18 June: Mexico v Korea Republic - Estadio Guadalajara

24 June: Czechia v Mexico - Mexico City Stadium

Korea Republic

FIFA Rank - 25

Best World Cup: Fourth place (2002)

World Cup qualifications: 12

Notable absentees: Cho Yu-min, Jung Seung-hyun, Song Min-kyu

Key players: Son Heung-min, Oh Hyeon-gyu, Lee Jae-sung

Korea Republic’s fixtures