FIFA World Cup 2026: Headlined By Hosts Mexico; One Slip-Up Could Turn Costly In Group A
Group A is one of the most balanced groups in the upcoming World Cup, and one slip-up can turn costly for any team.
Published : June 2, 2026 at 12:55 PM IST
Hyderabad: Group A at the 2026 FIFA World Cup is one of the most unpredictable and chaotic pools in the tournament. Usually, other groups have one clear favourite and one clear underdog. But in this group, the case is different, as there is no distinct favourite.
The group includes Mexico, who are co-hosts of the FIFA World Cup in their third appearance. There is South Korea, who will aim to prove that 2022 was no fluke. Czech Republic, who are a European wildcard entry and South Africa.
It is a balanced group, and a slip-up can turn costly for any team. Mexico and the Czech Republic are considered favourites, but South Korea have the potential to earn a spot in the eight third best-placed team. South Africa are the underdogs, and they will have to punch above their weight to advance into the Round of 32.
The following are the teams in Group A
Mexico
FIFA Rank - 15
Best World Cup: Quarter-finals (1970 and 1986)
World Cup qualifications: 18
Notable absentees: Hirving Lozano, Rodrigo Huescas
Key players: Raúl Jiménez, Armando González and Érik Lira
🚨🤯 BREAKING: MEXICO’S OFFICIAL SQUAD FOR THE 2026 FIFA WORLD CUP IS HERE! 🏆— All Fútbol MX 🇲🇽 (@AllFutbolMX) June 1, 2026
The 26 players that will represent our country in the most important tournament in world football. pic.twitter.com/odCK28aRue
Mexico’s fixtures
11 June: Mexico v South Africa - Mexico City Stadium
18 June: Mexico v Korea Republic - Estadio Guadalajara
24 June: Czechia v Mexico - Mexico City Stadium
Korea Republic
FIFA Rank - 25
Best World Cup: Fourth place (2002)
World Cup qualifications: 12
Notable absentees: Cho Yu-min, Jung Seung-hyun, Song Min-kyu
Key players: Son Heung-min, Oh Hyeon-gyu, Lee Jae-sung
Korea Republic’s fixtures
11 June: Korea Republic v Czechia - Estadio Guadalajara
18 June: Mexico v Korea Republic - Estadio Guadalajara
24 June: South Africa v Korea Republic - Estadio Monterrey
Czech Republic
FIFA Rank - 41
Best World Cup: Runners-up (1934, 1962)
World Cup qualifications: 10
Notable absentees: Antonín Barák, Jiří Pavlenka, Alex Král
Key Players - Patrik Schick, Pavel Sulc, Tomas Holes
Czech Republic’s schedule
11 June: Korea Republic v Czechia - Estadio Guadalajara
18 June: Czechia v South Africa - Atlanta Stadium
24 June: Czechia v Mexico - Mexico City Stadium
🚨🇨🇿 Czech Republic have announced their squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.— World Cup Update (@Ultimatepman) June 1, 2026
Their schedule is as follows:
🇰🇷 South Korea | June 11
🇿🇦 South Africa | June 18
🇲🇽 Mexico | June 24#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/hea5KlZUWz
South Africa
FIFA Rank - 60
Best World Cup: Group stage (1998, 2002, 2010)
World Cup qualifications: 4
Notable absentees: Patrick "Tito" Maswanganyi, Brandon Petersen, Thapelo Morena
Key Players - Teboho Mokoena, Relebohile Mofokeng, Lyle Foster
The final Bafana Bafana 🇿🇦🔥 2026 FIFA World Cup squad is LOCKED IN! ⚽💛💚 From the safe hands in goal to the clinical forwards, these are the players who will represent South Africa on the global stage.— Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) May 27, 2026
#BafanaPride@adidasfootball @adidasza @rexona_sa @standardbankza… pic.twitter.com/d9B9NPIpqF
South Africa’s schedule
11 June: Mexico v South Africa - Mexico City Stadium
18 June: Czechia v South Africa - Atlanta Stadium
24 June: South Africa v Korea Republic - Estadio Monterrey