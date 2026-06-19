ETV Bharat / sports

FIFA World Cup 2026: Mexico Become First Team To Enter Round Of 32 With Victory Over South Korea

Mexico football team ( AP )

Hyderabad: Mexico became the first team to secure their place in the Round of 32 of the FIFA World Cup 2026 on Friday. They beat South Korea 1-0 in the Group A clash in Guadalajara. The co-hosts secured qualification by winning both of their group stage matches so far. Luis Romo's second-half strike was the key moment for Mexico, which helped them emerge triumphant. The midfielder capitalised on an error from the opposition goalkeeper, Kim Seung-gyu, whose spilt catch inside the box gifted Mexico a breakthrough early in the second half. Mexico bagged six points from two matches and guaranteed themselves progression in the knockout stages. Javier Aguirre's side had begun their campaign with a 2-0 win over South Africa, and the second victory on Friday helped them ensure a berth in the Round of 32.