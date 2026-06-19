FIFA World Cup 2026: Mexico Become First Team To Enter Round Of 32 With Victory Over South Korea
Mexico became the first team to qualify for the Round of 32 of the FIFA World Cup 2026, edging past South Korea by a goal.
Published : June 19, 2026 at 9:17 AM IST|
Updated : June 19, 2026 at 10:26 AM IST
Hyderabad: Mexico became the first team to secure their place in the Round of 32 of the FIFA World Cup 2026 on Friday. They beat South Korea 1-0 in the Group A clash in Guadalajara. The co-hosts secured qualification by winning both of their group stage matches so far.
Luis Romo's second-half strike was the key moment for Mexico, which helped them emerge triumphant. The midfielder capitalised on an error from the opposition goalkeeper, Kim Seung-gyu, whose spilt catch inside the box gifted Mexico a breakthrough early in the second half.
Back-to-back wins for Mexico! 🇲🇽#FIFAWorldCup— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 19, 2026
Mexico bagged six points from two matches and guaranteed themselves progression in the knockout stages. Javier Aguirre's side had begun their campaign with a 2-0 win over South Africa, and the second victory on Friday helped them ensure a berth in the Round of 32.
South Korea entered the contest on the back of a win over Czechia, and a victory would have put them on the brink of qualification as well, but the Asian side struggled to find the rhythm and score a winner.
🇲🇽 Mexico have qualified for the Round of 32!#FIFAWorldCup— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 19, 2026
The first half was a close contest with Mexico having greater control of the possession and were trying to get adventurous to create an attack. South Korea, on the other hand, were compact in their structure and mostly relied on the counterattack. However, neither goalkeeper was tested as both teams cancelled each other out in the midfield.
The key moment for Mexico occurred five minutes after the resumption of the second half. A high ball into the South Korean penalty area created confusion between Kim Seung-gyu and his defenders. The goalkeeper failed to gather the ball cleanly after colliding with his teammates. Romo reacted quickly to capitalise on the error and fired the ball into the goalpost to give his team a decisive lead.
1/32 👀#FIFAWorldCup— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 19, 2026
Although. Mexico continued their press, South Korea grew into the game and started getting more creative in the field. They came agonisingly close to scoring an equaliser, Mexico goalkeeper Raul Rangel produced a double save to thwart attempts from Cho Gue-sung and Yang Hyun-jun on goal.