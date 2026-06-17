ETV Bharat / sports

FIFA World Cup 2026: We Knew It, But Messi Made Us Fall In Love All Over Again!

I tried to write the following lines as a professional, but sometimes football is just like this: passion over reason, love over profession. Please forgive me for not putting aside my heart, and least of all, the hope.

The match kicked off like a tactical chess game. Argentina came out with their classic 4-4-2, looking to control possession and find spaces while waiting for Messi to spark.

On the other side, Algeria set up a well-organised mid-block in their own three-quarters of the pitch, playing it very safe and avoiding a high press to deny space for Argentina's short, dangerous combination play.

The rhythm was completely disrupted by a quick flurry of VAR interventions.

First, Messi had a beautiful goal disallowed by a matter of centimeters. Immediately after, Algeria capitalised on a defensive lapse down Argentina's left flank to score their own goal, which was also ruled out for a marginal offside.

This double scare served as a wake-up call for Argentina and stunned Algeria. Our boys grew in confidence, stopped shifting the ball sideways, and became much more vertical. That’s when the usual suspect stepped up: Messi picked up the ball in the middle, cut inside onto his left foot, and unleashed that unstoppable trademark strike he has perfected his whole career to make it 1-0.

Following the goal, Argentina chose not to take unnecessary risks and dropped deep to draw the opponent out, while Algeria pushed forward and levelled the balance of play.