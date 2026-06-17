FIFA World Cup 2026: We Knew It, But Messi Made Us Fall In Love All Over Again!
Argentino Juniors coach ALEJANDRO LINO analysis of today's Argentina's 3-0 win over Algeria in a Group J match played at Kansas City's Arrowhead Stadium.
Published : June 17, 2026 at 6:06 PM IST
I tried to write the following lines as a professional, but sometimes football is just like this: passion over reason, love over profession. Please forgive me for not putting aside my heart, and least of all, the hope.
The match kicked off like a tactical chess game. Argentina came out with their classic 4-4-2, looking to control possession and find spaces while waiting for Messi to spark.
On the other side, Algeria set up a well-organised mid-block in their own three-quarters of the pitch, playing it very safe and avoiding a high press to deny space for Argentina's short, dangerous combination play.
The rhythm was completely disrupted by a quick flurry of VAR interventions.
First, Messi had a beautiful goal disallowed by a matter of centimeters. Immediately after, Algeria capitalised on a defensive lapse down Argentina's left flank to score their own goal, which was also ruled out for a marginal offside.
This double scare served as a wake-up call for Argentina and stunned Algeria. Our boys grew in confidence, stopped shifting the ball sideways, and became much more vertical. That’s when the usual suspect stepped up: Messi picked up the ball in the middle, cut inside onto his left foot, and unleashed that unstoppable trademark strike he has perfected his whole career to make it 1-0.
Following the goal, Argentina chose not to take unnecessary risks and dropped deep to draw the opponent out, while Algeria pushed forward and levelled the balance of play.
The first half closed out this way - a balanced game, but with Argentina carrying the peace of mind that comes from a moment of genius by their captain.
In the second half, the story changed completely as Argentina secured a very comfortable 3-0 victory. Once Algeria tried to push forward to find a consolation goal, knowing the match was already slipping away, the Albiceleste found all the spaces they needed. Lionel Messi put on an absolute masterclass, scoring two more goals to complete a spectacular hat-trick and seal the win.
With the match fully under control, coach (Lionel) Scaloni took advantage of the scenario to rotate the squad and give valuable minutes to other players. He also substituted Messi to give him a well-deserved rest, allowing the entire stadium - and the world watching at home - to erupt in a thunderous standing ovation.
It was a solid 3-0 win for Argentina; a debut that certainly leaves plenty of areas to adjust and improve, but one that brings the immense peace of mind of victory and the pure happiness of seeing Messi smile.
At least, this is my view.
(The author, Alejandro Lino is currently the head coach of Argentinos Juniors, the famed Argentine club where football legend Diego Maradona began his legendary journey in 1976 and scored 116 goals from 166 matches till 1981 before he moved to FC Brcelona in Spain)
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