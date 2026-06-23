ETV Bharat / sports

FIFA World Cup 2026: Messi Delivers Again, But Defending Champs Argentina Play Raises More Questions

Lionel Messi, center, scores his side's second goal during the World Cup Group J football match between Argentina and Austria in Arlington, Texas, near Dallas, Monday, June 22, 2026. ( AP )

On another matchday of the FIFA World Cup 2026, Argentina secured three valuable points with a 2-0 victory over a demanding Austria side. It was a tactical battle in which the Albiceleste relied on their familiar blueprint: patience in possession, maturity in adversity, and the clinical quality of their individual stars when the game demanded it.

The match began as expected, with Argentina controlling possession and building from the back without taking unnecessary risks. However, Austria surprised the South Americans early on by employing a medium-to-high press that disrupted Argentina's progression. As the game wore on, physical fatigue and Argentina's positional discipline forced the Europeans to retreat into an extremely compact low block.

Faced with a well-organised defensive wall, La Scaloneta (the Albiceleste is also known as La Scaloneta, identified with head coach Lionel Scaloni) remained faithful to its identity, circulating the ball patiently despite struggling to stretch the opposition. As Austria gradually pushed higher up the pitch, the spaces Argentina had been searching for finally began to appear.

Players stand on the field during the World Cup Group J football match between Argentina and Austria in Arlington, Texas, near Dallas, Monday, June 22, 2026. (AP)

The first breakthrough came when Lautaro Martínez received an excellent pass between the lines and was brought down by two defenders inside the penalty area. The referee pointed to the spot. Lionel Messi stepped up, but his effort went wide, missing a golden opportunity to open the scoring.

Many teams would have suffered a psychological setback after such a miss. But this Argentina side has been forged through adversity. Austria attempted to capitalise on the momentum by committing more players forward, but that proved to be their undoing. Messi quickly recovered from the disappointment, led a swift counterattack, and clinically finished the move to give Argentina a 1-0 lead before halftime.