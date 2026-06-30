ETV Bharat / sports

FIFA 2026: Gabriel Martinelli's Injury Time Goal Help Brazil Beat Japan 2-1 To Reach World Cup Last 16

Japan goalkeeper Zion Suzuki (1) is beaten by a header from Brazil's Casemiro (5) for their first goal during the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Brazil and Japan in Houston ( AP )

Houston: With Brazil trailing for much of the game and with extra time looming, Gabriel Martinelli came through in a big, big way at the World Cup.

Martinelli entered the game as a second-half substitute and put an end to Japan's near-upset on Monday, scoring the winning goal late in injury time to give five-time champion Brazil a 2-1 victory and a spot in the round of 16.

Gabriel Martinelli Scores Late In Injury Time To Help Brazil Beat Japan 2-1 At World Cup (AFP)

The result was a showcase of Brazil's Italian connections. Martinelli holds dual citizenship in Italy and Brazil, and the man who made the decision to change the team's makeup was Carlo Ancelotti, an Italian who is the first European to coach the South American country's national team.

"Above all else we wanted to freshen up the field because Martinelli has a lot of intensity as a player," Ancelotti said through a translator. "When he goes in the match he's always on his top game."

Brazil will next face either the Ivory Coast or Norway on Sunday in East Rutherford, New Jersey, in the round of 16.

"We can never be content with what we're doing," Ancelotti said. "We're doing a good job. We are performing. But you can never be content because we want to play better. We want to play at the highest level."

Casemiro had earlier equalized for Brazil on a header in the 56th minute off an assist from Gabriel Magalhães after just missing another chance two minutes earlier. The shot sailed just out of the reach of the outstretched hand of Japan goalkeeper Zion Suzuki and into the net.

Kaishu Sano stole a misplaced pass at midfield and took it down the field before a right-footed shot from above the half circle put Japan ahead in the 29th minute.

"There is not not making mistakes because nobody is perfect," Ancelotti said. "But you have to overcome it and you have to push it forward. The team did a good job of that in the second half."