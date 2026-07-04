ETV Bharat / sports

Show Stealers Of FIFA World Cup 2026: Vozinha And Cape Verde End WC Campaign With Heads High

Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha (1) applauds the crowd as he leaves after the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Argentina and Cape Verde in Miami Gardens, Fla., Friday, July 3, 2026 ( AP )

Miami Gardens: All that Vozinha originally wanted out of this World Cup was for his mother to see him play.

He got that — and so much more.

Cape Verde didn't win a single match at this year's World Cup, and somehow, that didn't seem to matter. The African team's debut on this stage was unforgettable, thanks largely to the 40-year-old goalkeeper who nearly engineered a soccer story that would have been counted among the greatest upsets in sports history.

Cape Verde's magical ride ended Friday in the round of 32, with the Blue Sharks falling to Lionel Messi and defending World Cup champion Argentina — as most likely expected. Final score: Champions 3, Cinderella 2, in extra time — as probably very few expected.

And with that, the journey ended. There was a scoreless draw against Spain to open the tournament, with Vozinha leading the way, which led to the captivating tale surrounding the global collaborative effort it took to get his mother to the U.S. to watch matches in the group stage. There were two more dramatic draws that were good enough for Cape Verde to get out of the group stage and into the knockout round.