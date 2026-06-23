ETV Bharat / sports

FIFA 2026: Magic Messi Makes World Cup History To Send Argentina Into Last 32

Argentina's Lionel Messi, center, scores his side's second goal during the World Cup Group J soccer match between Argentina and Austria in Arlington, Texas, near Dallas, Monday ( AP )

Arlington: Lionel Messi became the leading scorer in World Cup history as the captain struck twice to give Argentina a 2-0 win over Austria on Monday and send the champions into the last 32.

The player widely regarded as the greatest of all time pounced late in the first half in Texas with a trademark left-footed finish after neat build-up play. The predatory goal added to his hat-trick in Argentina's opening match to make it a record 17 in total at the World Cup.

The 38-year-old then sealed the match deep in second-half injury time as he outfoxed four defenders who lined up to keep the ball out. It should have been even better for Messi, who missed a penalty early on, stunning a fiercely pro-Argentina 70,649 crowd at the air-conditioned home of the Dallas Cowboys.

"Very happy for the victory, it was very important, hard, hard, hard, and it gives us peace of mind for what is to come," Messi, at his sixth World Cup, told broadcasters. "The match was even, intense and we are happy to get six points."

Messi's name rang out along the concourses of the stadium after another virtuoso display. "There is not much to say about Leo. More than 20 years being the best in the world, he is the best in history," said striker Julian Alvarez.

Penalty woe

With both sides knowing a win would put them into the knockout rounds with a game to spare, Lautaro Martinez was brought down in the box, sandwiched by two Austrian players. Referee Amin Mohamed gave a penalty after a VAR intervention, and a wall of noise went up as Messi stepped forward on nine minutes.