ETV Bharat / sports

FIFA World Cup 2026 Streaming Details: Where And How To Watch Football’s Biggest Tournament In India?

Hyderabad: The FIFA World Cup 2026 is all set to start from June 11, with the opening match to be played between Mexico and South Africa. The tournament is set to usher in a new era, with the edition to host 48 participants for the first time in the history of the competition.

The tournament is co-hosted by Canada, the United States and Mexico. The month-long tournament will run from June 11 to July 19, 2026. A total of 48 nations, 1248 players and 104 matches are going to be part of the global showpiece event. Also, the teams will have to take a longer route to the final as they will have to play eight matches to get an entry into the summit clash.

For the viewers from India, there was a deadlock regarding the broadcast of the tournament in the country. However, that deadlock is over now, and the Indian audience can also watch the fixtures.

Schedule of the tournament

The competitions will officially kick off on June 11, 2026, with hosts Mexico squaring off against South Africa in the opening match at Estadio Banorte in Mexico City. For the Indian spectators, the matches will be scheduled in the early hours of June 12.

The final is scheduled to take place at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.