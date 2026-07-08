How And Where To Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarterfinals For Free In India?
The FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinals and the matches beyond that can be watched for free by Indian spectators.
Published : July 8, 2026 at 5:24 PM IST
Hyderabad: The FIFA World Cup 2026 started on June 12, and the tournament has entered its business end with the eight teams being finalised for the quarterfinals lineup. Heavyweights like France and Spain are in the last 8, and it also includes teams like Morocco and Norway, who are aiming to lift their maiden silverware.
However, the last day of the Round of 16 matches turned out to be controversial because of some of the referee's decisions. Argentina were trailing 2-0 at one point, but they bounced back in the last few minutes of the second half to emerge triumphant.
Broadcast Schedule ⚡️ #FIFAWorldCup | Quarter Finals ⚽️— Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) July 8, 2026
Catch every crucial clash LIVE on DD Sports 📺 (DD Free Dish) pic.twitter.com/nJ14xiIubW
Teams to reach the quarterfinals of the FIFA World Cup 2026
Morocco (defeated Canada 3-0)
France (defeated Paraguay 1-0)
Norway (defeated Brazil 2-1)
England (defeated Mexico 3-2)
Spain (defeated Portugal 1-0)
Belgium (defeated the USA 4-1)
Argentina (defeated Egypt 3-2)
Switzerland (defeated Colombia 4-3 on penalties)
Schedule for the quarterfinals
France vs Morocco (July 10,1:30 AM IST)
Spain vs Belgium (July 11, 12:30 AM IST)
Norway vs England (July 12, 2:30 AM IST)
Argentina vs Switzerland (July 12, 6:30 AM IST)
How and where to watch FIFA World Cup matches for free in India?
Doordarshan Sports will show the matches in the quarterfinals and beyond. The two matches will be played from July 10 to July 12 in India. The quarterfinal 1 (France vs Morocco) will be played on July 10 while quarterfinal 2 (Spain vs Belgium) is scheduled to be played on July 11. Quarterfinal 3 (Norway vs England) and Quarterfinal 4 (Argentina vs Switzerland) will be played on July 12.
Where to watch FIFA World Cup matches with a subscription
ZEE5 is the platform that offers live streaming of the World Cup matches. The audience who wants to watch it via digital streaming can turn on ZEE5. Also, the Unite8 Sports network broadcasts the World Cup matches, and so the television viewers can tune in to the channel.