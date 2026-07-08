ETV Bharat / sports

How And Where To Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarterfinals For Free In India?

Hyderabad: The FIFA World Cup 2026 started on June 12, and the tournament has entered its business end with the eight teams being finalised for the quarterfinals lineup. Heavyweights like France and Spain are in the last 8, and it also includes teams like Morocco and Norway, who are aiming to lift their maiden silverware.

However, the last day of the Round of 16 matches turned out to be controversial because of some of the referee's decisions. Argentina were trailing 2-0 at one point, but they bounced back in the last few minutes of the second half to emerge triumphant.

Teams to reach the quarterfinals of the FIFA World Cup 2026

Morocco (defeated Canada 3-0)

France (defeated Paraguay 1-0)

Norway (defeated Brazil 2-1)

England (defeated Mexico 3-2)

Spain (defeated Portugal 1-0)

Belgium (defeated the USA 4-1)