FIFA World Cup 2026: List Of Records Scripted On Matchday 8 Of The Tournament
Day 8 of the FIFA World Cup 2026 saw Canada and Switzerland register huge wins while Mexico reached the Round of 32.
Published : June 19, 2026 at 10:25 AM IST
Hyderabad: The eighth day of the FIFA World Cup 2026 featured four matches, with Canada and Switzerland registering big wins, while Mexico became the first team in the tournament to advance to the Round of 32. So far, Group A and Group B teams have played two matches each, while the teams from other groups are yet to play their second fixtures. Not only do all four of the matches serve up some exciting gameplay for the spectators, but they have also seen some impressive records being created in them.
The following are some of the records scripted in each match
Czech Republic vs South Africa
The match ended in a 1-1 draw with Teboho Mokoena scoring for South Africa while Michal Sadilek scored for the Czech Republic.
🚨🚨| 𝐑𝐄𝐂𝐎𝐑𝐃: For the 𝐅𝐈𝐑𝐒𝐓 𝐓𝐈𝐌𝐄 𝐄𝐕𝐄𝐑, two managers aged 70+ are facing each other at a World Cup.— Onside ⚽ (@Redeem_44) June 18, 2026
Czechia's Miroslav Koubek (74) vs South Africa's Hugo Broos (74). pic.twitter.com/V97WqsguGT
It was the first World Cup match in World Cup history where both coaches were at an age of over 70. The current head coach of the Czech Republic, Miroslav Koubek, is aged 74 years and 290 days, while South Africa’s head coach Hugo Broos is at the age of 74 years and 69 days.
Switzerland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina
Switzerland showed a late surge in the match, scoring four goals after the match was in a deadlock at 0-0 till the 74 minutes. The team scored four goals after that, while Bosnia managed to score only one goal.
🚨 The Switzerland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina becomes the FIRST game in FIFA World Cup history to see as many as FIVE goals scored with all of them coming after the 70th minute. 🤯— CloudNine Sports (@cloudninesports) June 18, 2026
The Swiss scored all four goals after the 74th minute becoming the FIRST team in World Cup history… pic.twitter.com/DyhTQS9LQE
With the result, they became the first team in World Cup history to score all four of their goals in a single match after the 74th minute.
Canada vs Qatar
Canada dominated the proceedings against Qatar, beating them 6-0, and Jonathan Davis scored a hat-trick in the match.
A hat-trick for Jonathan David, whose celebrations are muted following Ismael Kone's injury.— The Athletic | Football (@TheAthleticFC) June 19, 2026
Canada are the first host nation to score six goals in a World Cup match since Argentina’s 6-0 victory over Peru in the 1978 Second group stage.
David becomes just the second player to… pic.twitter.com/kldNZpLnjE
In this match, Canada became the first host nation to score six goals in a World Cup match since Argentina in 1978. Also, Jonathan Davis became the first North American man to score a World Cup hat-trick since Bert Patenaude for the USA IN 1930.
Qatar became the first Asian team in World Cup history to receive two red cards in a single World Cup match.