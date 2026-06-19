ETV Bharat / sports

FIFA World Cup 2026: List Of Records Scripted On Matchday 8 Of The Tournament

Hyderabad: The eighth day of the FIFA World Cup 2026 featured four matches, with Canada and Switzerland registering big wins, while Mexico became the first team in the tournament to advance to the Round of 32. So far, Group A and Group B teams have played two matches each, while the teams from other groups are yet to play their second fixtures. Not only do all four of the matches serve up some exciting gameplay for the spectators, but they have also seen some impressive records being created in them.

The following are some of the records scripted in each match

Czech Republic vs South Africa

The match ended in a 1-1 draw with Teboho Mokoena scoring for South Africa while Michal Sadilek scored for the Czech Republic.

It was the first World Cup match in World Cup history where both coaches were at an age of over 70. The current head coach of the Czech Republic, Miroslav Koubek, is aged 74 years and 290 days, while South Africa’s head coach Hugo Broos is at the age of 74 years and 69 days.