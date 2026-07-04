ETV Bharat / sports

FIFA World Cup 2026: Lionel Messi Breaks Pele’s 56-Year-Old Record In The Clash Against Cape Verde

Hyderabad: Lionel Messi and football records have become synonymous now, and the Argentine superstar has been breaking records frequently. One more day of him inking his name in the record books took place in Argentina’s Round of 32 clash against Cape Verde, where the former beat the latter by 3-2 in a game that went into extra time. Messi broke Brazil’s legendary footballer Pele’s record with the opening goal of the match he scored.

Messi Leaves behind Pele

The 39-year-old opened the scoring for Argentina in the 29th minute to give the defending champions a 1-0 lead. The goal was Messi’s 12th contribution in the knockout matches of the FIFA World Cup and surpassed Pele’s and Kylian Mbappe’s record of 11 contributions. Messi has now scored six goals and six assists in the knockout matches of the tournament.

Pele was involved in 11 goals for Brazil, including eight goals and three assists, while Mbappe was involved in nine goals and two assists in the knockout stages of the tournament. Brazil’s Ronaldo has contributed to 10 goals with eight scored by him and providing assists in two.

Other records set by Messi

Most goals in FIFA World Cups - 20 goals

Most consecutive matches with a goal in the World Cup - 8 matches

Most consecutive knockout matches with a goal - 5 matches

Most goal contributions (goals + assists) in World Cups - 12 G+A