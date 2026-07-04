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FIFA World Cup 2026: Lionel Messi Breaks Pele’s 56-Year-Old Record In The Clash Against Cape Verde

Lionel Messi scored a goal in the thrilling Round of 32 encounter in the FIFA World Cup 2026 against Cape Verde.

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File photo: Lionel Messi (AP)
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By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : July 4, 2026 at 11:17 AM IST

2 Min Read
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Hyderabad: Lionel Messi and football records have become synonymous now, and the Argentine superstar has been breaking records frequently. One more day of him inking his name in the record books took place in Argentina’s Round of 32 clash against Cape Verde, where the former beat the latter by 3-2 in a game that went into extra time. Messi broke Brazil’s legendary footballer Pele’s record with the opening goal of the match he scored.

Messi Leaves behind Pele

The 39-year-old opened the scoring for Argentina in the 29th minute to give the defending champions a 1-0 lead. The goal was Messi’s 12th contribution in the knockout matches of the FIFA World Cup and surpassed Pele’s and Kylian Mbappe’s record of 11 contributions. Messi has now scored six goals and six assists in the knockout matches of the tournament.

Pele was involved in 11 goals for Brazil, including eight goals and three assists, while Mbappe was involved in nine goals and two assists in the knockout stages of the tournament. Brazil’s Ronaldo has contributed to 10 goals with eight scored by him and providing assists in two.

Other records set by Messi

Most goals in FIFA World Cups - 20 goals

Most consecutive matches with a goal in the World Cup - 8 matches

Most consecutive knockout matches with a goal - 5 matches

Most goal contributions (goals + assists) in World Cups - 12 G+A

First player to score 7+ goals at two World Cup editions - 2022 and 2026

Most goals as captain in the World Cup - 19 goals

Most appearances in the World Cup - 30

Messi is leading in golden boot race

Coming into the match, Mbappe and Messi were tied in the golden boot race with six goals each. The left-footed forward’s first goal gave him a lead in the golden boot race. The Argentine star now has seven goals in the competition and is a strong contender to get the golden boot.

Lionel Messi (Argentina) - 7 goals

Kylian Mbappe (France) - 6 goals

Erling Haaland (Norway) - 5 goals

Harry Kane (England) - 5 goals

Ousmane Dembele (France) - 4 goals

TAGGED:

FIFA 2026
LIONEL MESSI OVERTAKES PELE
MESSI GOAL AGAINST CAPE VERDE
WORLD CUP 2026 ARGENTINA CAPE VERDE
FIFA WORLD CUP 2026

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