FIFA World Cup 2026: Lionel Messi Breaks Pele’s 56-Year-Old Record In The Clash Against Cape Verde
Lionel Messi scored a goal in the thrilling Round of 32 encounter in the FIFA World Cup 2026 against Cape Verde.
Published : July 4, 2026 at 11:17 AM IST
Hyderabad: Lionel Messi and football records have become synonymous now, and the Argentine superstar has been breaking records frequently. One more day of him inking his name in the record books took place in Argentina’s Round of 32 clash against Cape Verde, where the former beat the latter by 3-2 in a game that went into extra time. Messi broke Brazil’s legendary footballer Pele’s record with the opening goal of the match he scored.
Messi Leaves behind Pele
The 39-year-old opened the scoring for Argentina in the 29th minute to give the defending champions a 1-0 lead. The goal was Messi’s 12th contribution in the knockout matches of the FIFA World Cup and surpassed Pele’s and Kylian Mbappe’s record of 11 contributions. Messi has now scored six goals and six assists in the knockout matches of the tournament.
Lionel Messi now has the most goal contributions in World Cup knockout round history with 12 👀🤯— People Of The Internet (@PeopleOfTheInt) July 4, 2026
He surpasses Kylian Mbappé and Pelé who both have 11. pic.twitter.com/8oxPlSOQVz
Pele was involved in 11 goals for Brazil, including eight goals and three assists, while Mbappe was involved in nine goals and two assists in the knockout stages of the tournament. Brazil’s Ronaldo has contributed to 10 goals with eight scored by him and providing assists in two.
Other records set by Messi
Most goals in FIFA World Cups - 20 goals
Most consecutive matches with a goal in the World Cup - 8 matches
Most consecutive knockout matches with a goal - 5 matches
Most goal contributions (goals + assists) in World Cups - 12 G+A
Lionel Messi now has the most goal contributions in World Cup knockout round history with 12 👀🤯— Geo Scope News (@al57566656) July 4, 2026
He surpasses Kylian Mbappé and Pelé who both have 11 pic.twitter.com/GDYQ5OSRI3
First player to score 7+ goals at two World Cup editions - 2022 and 2026
Most goals as captain in the World Cup - 19 goals
Most appearances in the World Cup - 30
Messi is leading in golden boot race
Coming into the match, Mbappe and Messi were tied in the golden boot race with six goals each. The left-footed forward’s first goal gave him a lead in the golden boot race. The Argentine star now has seven goals in the competition and is a strong contender to get the golden boot.
Lionel Messi (Argentina) - 7 goals
Kylian Mbappe (France) - 6 goals
Erling Haaland (Norway) - 5 goals
Harry Kane (England) - 5 goals
Ousmane Dembele (France) - 4 goals