FIFA World Cup 2026: Lionel Messi Reacts To Viral Bathtub Photo With Baby Lamine Yamal
Lionel Messi has revealed the story behind his iconic bathtub photo with Lamine Yamal ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 final against Spain.
Published : July 18, 2026 at 2:36 PM IST
Hyderabad: Argentine superstar Lionel Messi has reacted to his viral bathtub photo with baby Lamine Yamal ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 final.
The rivalry between Argentina and Spain in the FIFA World Cup will have another chapter with the battle between two forwards - Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal. One is a veteran star while the other is a youngster who is emerging through the ranks. Before the grand finale of the tournament, Messi’s photo with young Yamal from a UNICEF photoshoot is going viral and has taken social media by storm. Now, both of them will go against each other to help their respective teams to clinch the most coveted title up for grabs in international football.
❤️ Leo Messi: “That picture with Lamine… now we are facing each other in a final after a photo was taken of us when he was a baby, it's just insane!”.— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 17, 2026
“We'll try to put on a good match, but I hope he and his team don't put on a good one”. pic.twitter.com/zuTqH1Qx6o
On being asked about the bathtub image by American Football legend Tom Brady at Fanatics Fest, Messi was astonished.
"That picture with Lamine, now we are facing in a final after a photo was taken of when he was a baby," Messi told seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady. "It's just insane."
Messi praises Yamal
Messi hailed Yamal for his performance so far in club football. However, he also said that he wants to stop his Barca prodigy from winning the marquee tournament.
"Lamine is truly amazing," Messi said. "I've followed him a lot because he plays for a club I love so much. He has a chance to achieve something historic — we're going to try to make sure that doesn't happen this time."
Both players can script history as Messi has the chance to become the first captain to win two successive trophies. Also, Yamal has an opportunity to become the second-youngest player to start and win a World Cup final.
"We'll try to put on a good match, but I hope he and his team don't put on a good one," Messi said.
Spain vs Argentina head to head
It's hard to believe but Spain and Argentina have only played each other one time in the FIFA World Cup, that too during the group stage of the 1966 tournament in England. Argentina won the game by 2-1.
Across all 14 of their official and friendly matchups, both countries have won exactly 6 games each, with 2 draws. Their last official meeting was a friendly in Madrid in March 2018, which Spain won 6-1.