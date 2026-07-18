ETV Bharat / sports

FIFA World Cup 2026: Lionel Messi Reacts To Viral Bathtub Photo With Baby Lamine Yamal

Hyderabad: Argentine superstar Lionel Messi has reacted to his viral bathtub photo with baby Lamine Yamal ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 final.

The rivalry between Argentina and Spain in the FIFA World Cup will have another chapter with the battle between two forwards - Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal. One is a veteran star while the other is a youngster who is emerging through the ranks. Before the grand finale of the tournament, Messi’s photo with young Yamal from a UNICEF photoshoot is going viral and has taken social media by storm. Now, both of them will go against each other to help their respective teams to clinch the most coveted title up for grabs in international football.

On being asked about the bathtub image by American Football legend Tom Brady at Fanatics Fest, Messi was astonished.

"That picture with Lamine, now we are facing in a final after a photo was taken of when he was a baby," Messi told seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady. "It's just insane."

Messi praises Yamal