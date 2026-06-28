FIFA World Cup 2026: Lionel Messi Breaks Another Record With 80th Minute Strike Against Jordan
Lionel Messi scripted history with his goal against Jordan in the FIFA World Cup 2026 clash.
Published : June 28, 2026 at 2:20 PM IST
Hyderabad: Breaking Records has become the new normal for Lionel Messi, and when he took the field against Jordan in the FIFA World Cup 2026 clash, the Argentine superstar did it once again in Dallas. The team won the match by 3-1, and Messi scored one goal in the match. The left-footed player became the first player to score in seven consecutive World Cup matches.
He started as a substitute in the match against Jordan and entered the field at the 60th minute in place of Lautaro Martinez. He scored the third goal of the team on a free kick they were awarded in the 80th minute. Notably, it was the first instance since 2006 when Argentina named the playing XI without Lionel Messi’s name in the team sheet.
Messi scripts history
The 39-year-old became the first player to score in seven consecutive World Cup fixtures. The streak started in the Round of 16 at the Qatar 2022 World Cup, where he scored a goal in the 35th minute. He continued the streak by scoring against the Netherlands in the quarterfinal and Croatia in the semifinal via penalties. In the final, he scored a goal against France in regulation time and in extra time as well.
In the current edition, he started with a hat-trick against Algeria and scored two goals against Austria.
Also, Messi has taken his all-time World Cup goals tally to 19 goals. Also, he is the first player to be part of the six editions (2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022 और 2026).
Footballers with the longest-scoring streak in FIFA World Cup matches
Lionel Messi (Argentina) – 7 Matches - 2026 edition in the United States, Canada and Mexico
Just Fontaine (France) – 6 Matches - 1958 edition in Sweden
Jairzinho (Brazil) – 6 Matches - 1970 edition in Mexico
Argentina up against Cape Verde in the Round of 32
The Argentine football team will lock horns against Cape Verde in the Round of 32. The match will be played on July 4 at 3:30 AM IST. Cape Verde has already produced an impeccable performance so far, becoming the least populated country to enter the knockout stages of the FIFA World Cup.