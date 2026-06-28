ETV Bharat / sports

FIFA World Cup 2026: Lionel Messi Breaks Another Record With 80th Minute Strike Against Jordan

Hyderabad: Breaking Records has become the new normal for Lionel Messi, and when he took the field against Jordan in the FIFA World Cup 2026 clash, the Argentine superstar did it once again in Dallas. The team won the match by 3-1, and Messi scored one goal in the match. The left-footed player became the first player to score in seven consecutive World Cup matches.

He started as a substitute in the match against Jordan and entered the field at the 60th minute in place of Lautaro Martinez. He scored the third goal of the team on a free kick they were awarded in the 80th minute. Notably, it was the first instance since 2006 when Argentina named the playing XI without Lionel Messi’s name in the team sheet.

File photo: Lionel Messi (AP)

Messi scripts history

The 39-year-old became the first player to score in seven consecutive World Cup fixtures. The streak started in the Round of 16 at the Qatar 2022 World Cup, where he scored a goal in the 35th minute. He continued the streak by scoring against the Netherlands in the quarterfinal and Croatia in the semifinal via penalties. In the final, he scored a goal against France in regulation time and in extra time as well.