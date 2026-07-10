ETV Bharat / sports

FIFA World Cup 2026: Kylian Mbappe Surpasses Lionel Messi To Become Fastest Player To Reach 20 Tournament Goals

Hyderabad: Kylian Mbappe keeps proving why he is one of the best in the business with every passing day. The Frenchman proved it once again in the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinal match against Morocco, scoring a goal for the team in the 60th minute. With the goal, he surpassed Lionel Messi to achieve a unique feat. The 27-year-old became the fastest player to score 20 World Cup goals, overtaking the Argentine superstar.

Mbappe becomes the fastest to 20 WC goals

Mbappe reached the milestone of 20 World Cup goals in just 20 matches during the 2026 tournament. He accomplished the feat across three World Cup editions (2018, 2022 and 2026). Earlier, the record was owned by Lionel Messi, who scored 20 World Cup goals in 30 matches. But he is the only player to score more than 20 goals in the tournament's history.

Pele (1958, 1962, 1966, 1970) and Miroslav Klose (2002, 2006, 2010, 2014) achieved the feat across four tournaments.

Youngest to score 20 WC goals