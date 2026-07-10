FIFA World Cup 2026: Kylian Mbappe Surpasses Lionel Messi To Become Fastest Player To Reach 20 Tournament Goals
Kylian Mbappe became the fastest player to reach 20 World Cup goals and he also overtook Lionel Messi in the golden boot race.
Published : July 10, 2026 at 10:06 AM IST
Hyderabad: Kylian Mbappe keeps proving why he is one of the best in the business with every passing day. The Frenchman proved it once again in the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinal match against Morocco, scoring a goal for the team in the 60th minute. With the goal, he surpassed Lionel Messi to achieve a unique feat. The 27-year-old became the fastest player to score 20 World Cup goals, overtaking the Argentine superstar.
Mbappe becomes the fastest to 20 WC goals
Mbappe reached the milestone of 20 World Cup goals in just 20 matches during the 2026 tournament. He accomplished the feat across three World Cup editions (2018, 2022 and 2026). Earlier, the record was owned by Lionel Messi, who scored 20 World Cup goals in 30 matches. But he is the only player to score more than 20 goals in the tournament's history.
✅ Youngest player to feature in 20 @FIFAWorldCup matches— FIFA (@FIFAcom) July 9, 2026
✅ Fastest player to score 20 @FIFAWorldCup goals
Kylian Mbappé on the global stage 👏🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/1sqZdJGawF
Pele (1958, 1962, 1966, 1970) and Miroslav Klose (2002, 2006, 2010, 2014) achieved the feat across four tournaments.
Youngest to score 20 WC goals
With Messi being the only other player to score 20 goals in the tournament, Mbappe surpassed him to become the youngest to 20 World Cup goals. He achieved the milestone at the age of 27 years and 201 days. He scored four goals in 2018 (Russia), eight goals in 2022 (Qatar) and eight goals in the ongoing edition so far.
Other records set by Kylian Mbappe
Mbappe became the first French player to be directly involved in 100 international goals with 64 goals and 36 assists for Les Bleus.
Kylian Mbappé.#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/5s5aqeYFkG— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) July 9, 2026
With eight goals and three assists, Mbappe became the first player since1966 to have 10-plus goal contributions in two separate World Cups. He had 10 in 2022 and 11 so far in the ongoing edition.
Mbappe is also tied wth Messi with 14 goal contributions in the FIFA World Cup knockout stage for the most in the last 60 years.
Updated Golden Boot race
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|Minutes Played
|Kylian Mbappe (France)
|8
|3
|564
|Lionel Messi (Argentina)
|8
|1
|465
|Erling Haaland (Norway)
|7
|0
|418
|Harry Kane (England)
|6
|1
|489
|Ousmane Dembele (France)
|5
|2
|492