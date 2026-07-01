FIFA World Cup 2026: Kylian Mbappe Breaks 88-Year-Old Record; Achieves Huge Feat With Brace Against Sweden
Kylian Mbappe scored two goals in France’s 3-0 victory over Sweden in the Round of 32 clash.
Published : July 1, 2026 at 12:20 PM IST
Hyderabad: Star French forward created history in the team’s 3-0 win over Sweden in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 clash. The 27-year-old broke an 88-year-old world record scoring two goals in the team’s victory. He opened his account in the match with a goal in the 45th minute, which was also his ninth goal in the knockout stages of the tournament.
Mbappe took the ball from a short corner after a pass from Ousmane Dembele. He dribbled past a defender and fired a curler to add to his tally of World Cup goals. Later, Michael Olisie set him up for the second goal in the 74th minute to give the team a 3-0 lead in the match.
Mbappe enters the record books
Mbappe has been a beast when it comes to the World Cup and he has been terrific, especially in the knockout stages. Earlier, he shared the record of scoring most goals (8) in the knockout stages of the World Cup with Brazilian stars Leonidas and Ronaldo. In the match against Sweden, he scored two goals and became the first player to score 10 goals in the knockout stages of the tournament.
Mbappe in FIFA World Cup knockouts
Mbappe started his knockout journey with two goals when he played his first knockout match in the tournament's history against Argentina in the round of 16 in the 2018 edition. Later, he shone in the summit clash, scoring against Croatia, where France won by 4-2 to lift the title.
🚨 𝐁𝐈𝐆 𝐏𝐄𝐑𝐅𝐎𝐑𝐌𝐀𝐍𝐂𝐄: 18 Games. 18 World Cup Goals. 🇫🇷👑— Big Magic (@BigMagic30) July 1, 2026
FT: France 3-0 Sweden 🇫🇷
Kylian Mbappé delivers another masterclass to send Les Bleus into the Round of 16! 🔥
⚽️ Brace vs Sweden
🎯 6 goals at the 2026 FIFA World Cup
🏆 18 World Cup goals in just 18 matches… pic.twitter.com/9Teykiu7qv
In the 2022 edition, he scored twice against Poland in the Round of 16 and then followed it up with a hattrick in the final against Argentina, which France lost in the penalty shootout. Now, with two goals, he has taken his tally to 10 goals.
Mbappe is second to Messi
Mbappe now has 18 goals in the World Cup, which is the second-most in the tournament's history. He surged past German football legend Miroslav Klose's tally of 16 goals. Only Lionel Messi (19) is ahead of him in the list.