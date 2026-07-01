ETV Bharat / sports

FIFA World Cup 2026: Kylian Mbappe Breaks 88-Year-Old Record; Achieves Huge Feat With Brace Against Sweden

Hyderabad: Star French forward created history in the team’s 3-0 win over Sweden in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 clash. The 27-year-old broke an 88-year-old world record scoring two goals in the team’s victory. He opened his account in the match with a goal in the 45th minute, which was also his ninth goal in the knockout stages of the tournament.

Mbappe took the ball from a short corner after a pass from Ousmane Dembele. He dribbled past a defender and fired a curler to add to his tally of World Cup goals. Later, Michael Olisie set him up for the second goal in the 74th minute to give the team a 3-0 lead in the match.

Mbappe enters the record books

Mbappe has been a beast when it comes to the World Cup and he has been terrific, especially in the knockout stages. Earlier, he shared the record of scoring most goals (8) in the knockout stages of the World Cup with Brazilian stars Leonidas and Ronaldo. In the match against Sweden, he scored two goals and became the first player to score 10 goals in the knockout stages of the tournament.

Mbappe in FIFA World Cup knockouts