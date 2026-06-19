ETV Bharat / sports

FIFA 2026: Jonathan David's Hat Trick Propels Canada To Its First World Cup Win, 6-0 Over Qatar

Canada's Jonathan David, front right, celebrates with Stephen Eustaquio,left, after scoring a goal during World Cup Group B soccer match between Canada and Qatar in Vancouver, British Columbia, Thursday, ( AP )

Vancouver: Jonathan David scored three goals and Canada won its first World Cup match while all but securing a spot in the knockout round with a 6-0 victory over Qatar on Thursday.

Qatar was reduced to nine players because of red cards in the chaotic match. Assim Madibo was handed a red early in the second half after a tackle on Ismaël Koné, who was stretchered off with a broken left leg. Homan Ahmed was sent off in the first half for a challenge on Tajon Buchanan.

With the outburst of scoring, Canada tripled its overall World Cup goal total. Cyle Larin scored in the Canadians' opening draw against Bosnia-Herzegovina, and Alphonso Davies scored four years ago in a loss to Croatia in Qatar, where Canada also got on the board with an own goal by Morocco. The Canadians were shut out three times in the 1986 World Cup.

"No one will forget this, and no Canadian will forget this day," said coach Jesse Marsch, who held up six fingers as he walked off the field. "It's an incredibly seminal moment for everyone to understand that there's talent in this country, that there's mentality, that there's desire, that there's a lot of things that make this country special."

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney was among the 52,497 fans at BC Place after missing the game in Toronto last week because of the G7 summit in France. He sat with FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

Canada's triumph was marred by its anguish over Koné's injury. Teammates surrounded him in concern after he was tackled from behind and crumpled to the pitch with his lower left leg bent at a gruesome-looking angle. Madibo was clearly distraught before he was ejected.

Koné was taken to a hospital, were he was preparing for surgery. His family was with him, Marsch said.

Larin scored his second goal of the tournament on a rebound in the 16th minute. Qatar goalkeeper Mahmoud Abunada punched away David's volley but it fell to Larin, who pointed to his ears in celebration as the red-clad crowd roared.