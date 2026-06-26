ETV Bharat / sports

FIFA 2026: Japan To Play Brazil In World Cup Knockouts After Nervy Sweden Draw

Fans of Japan cheer for their team after the World Cup Group F soccer match against Sweden in Arlington, Texas, near Dallas, Thursday ( AP )

Arlington: Japan will face Brazil in a World Cup last-32 clash after drawing 1-1 with Sweden on Thursday to send both teams through behind the Netherlands in Group F.

A game in front of 70,000 in Texas burst into life in the second half, Daizen Maeda giving Japan the lead after the break before Anthony Elanga levelled minutes later.

Japan, fancied as dark horses to go far in the tournament, were hanging on by the end as Alexander Isak and Elanga both went close.

The Netherlands finished top of a competitive group with seven points, with Japan on five, Sweden four and Tunisia on the plane home with zero.

Graham Potter's Sweden have also qualified for the knockouts as one of the best third-placed finishers.

The Netherlands, who eased past Tunisia 3-1, will face Morocco in Monterrey while Japan play Brazil in Houston.

Japan beat Brazil 3-2 at home in a friendly in October, and coach Hajime Moriyasu said their opponents will be driven by a sense of revenge.

"Perhaps because of that match, they will be motivated even more," said Moriyasu.

"Yet we do believe that there's a chance for us to win," he added.

"And then we hope that we will be able to move one step further and get to the next stage."

Potter, whose side were torn apart by the Netherlands last time out, changed his goalkeeper and started Elanga.

"We had to defend the box and wide areas better," said the Englishman.

The former Chelsea and West Ham boss added: "The boys were fantastic.

"Over the course of the game it was a pretty fair result and arguably we were slightly the better team in the second half."

It remains to be seen who Sweden will play next, but France loom as one possibility.

"It's a tricky one," said Potter.