ETV Bharat / sports

FIFA 2026: Japan Stroll To Victory Over Tunisia In World Cup's 1,000th Game

Japan's Ayase Ueda, center, scores their fourth goal with a header against Tunisia during the World Cup Group F soccer match in Guadalupe, near Monterrey, Mexico, Saturday, June 20, 2026 ( AP )

Monterrey: Japan marked the 1,000th game in the history of the World Cup with a 4-0 thrashing of Tunisia on Saturday to close in on a place in the last 32.

Ayase Ueda scored twice while Daichi Kamada and Junya Ito were also on target as the Asian giants joined the Netherlands on four points at the top of Group F. Tunisia, who were thumped 5-1 by Sweden in their first game of the tournament, can no longer hope for a place in the knockout rounds.

The Blue Samurai, who held the Netherlands to a 2-2 draw in their Group F opener, were always in control against Tunisia at the Monterrey Stadium.

The result marked a losing start for new Tunisia manager Herve Renard, who was hastily appointed to take over the World Cup campaign after predecessor Sabri Lamouchi was sacked in the wake of the Sweden drubbing.