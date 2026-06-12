ETV Bharat / sports

FIFA World Cup 2026: Japan Captain Wataru Endo Ruled Out Due To Injury; Announces International Retirement

Hyderabad: Japan have suffered a huge blow even before their first match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 as their captain and Liverpool midfielder Wataru Endo has been ruled out of the competition due to an injury. Also, the injury has resulted in an end to his international career, as he has announced his retirement from national duty, closing a decade-long journey with Japan.

Japan will play their tournament opener against the Netherlands on June 15, and ahead of the fixture, Endo confirmed on social media that he would no longer be part of the World Cup squad and would step away from international football completely.

In his social media post, Endo shared that he has tried everything possible to recover from the injury and had no regrets regarding the efforts he put.

"As announced, I will be stepping away from the World Cup squad. Since my injury, I've done everything I possibly could up to this point, so I have no regrets whatsoever. Of course, there's frustration at not being able to participate in this World Cup, but more than that, I'm proud of how we've grown together since the Qatar World Cup,” he wrote.

The Liverpool midfielder has also praised the current Japan team and expressed his belief that they could achieve something special in North America.