FIFA World Cup 2026: Japan Captain Wataru Endo Ruled Out Due To Injury; Announces International Retirement
Wataru Endo has withdrawn from Japan’s World Cup squad and will not be part of their squad in the tournament.
Published : June 12, 2026 at 10:46 AM IST
Hyderabad: Japan have suffered a huge blow even before their first match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 as their captain and Liverpool midfielder Wataru Endo has been ruled out of the competition due to an injury. Also, the injury has resulted in an end to his international career, as he has announced his retirement from national duty, closing a decade-long journey with Japan.
Japan will play their tournament opener against the Netherlands on June 15, and ahead of the fixture, Endo confirmed on social media that he would no longer be part of the World Cup squad and would step away from international football completely.
発表にあった通りW杯メンバーから離脱する事になりました。— 遠藤 航 (Wataru Endo) (@wataru0209) June 11, 2026
怪我をしてからここまで、自分にできることは全てやってきたので何も後悔はありません。…
In his social media post, Endo shared that he has tried everything possible to recover from the injury and had no regrets regarding the efforts he put.
"As announced, I will be stepping away from the World Cup squad. Since my injury, I've done everything I possibly could up to this point, so I have no regrets whatsoever. Of course, there's frustration at not being able to participate in this World Cup, but more than that, I'm proud of how we've grown together since the Qatar World Cup,” he wrote.
The Liverpool midfielder has also praised the current Japan team and expressed his belief that they could achieve something special in North America.
"The current team is truly a wonderful team. I believe they will overcome any adversity and show us sights we've never seen before. With this campaign, I will be retiring from the national team. So from here on, I'll be cheering for the Japan national team as one of the fans. The moment when the Japan national team wins the World Cup will surely come someday."
Wataru Endo has withdrawn from Japan’s World Cup squad due to injury, and announced his retirement from international football.— Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 11, 2026
Keep your head up, Wata ❤️
Why Endo withdrew from football’s biggest event?
Endo has been struggling with a foot injury since February after he suffered a problem while playing for Liverpool. The midfielder underwent surgery and spent several months regaining full fitness. His inclusion in Japan's squad suggested that he had recovered and is ready to play in the marquee tournament.
However, the concerns regarding his fitness resurfaced when he was substituted at half-time during a friendly against Iceland on May 31. Although the initial medical assessment remained optimistic, the country decided not to take chances with the skipper’s fitness.
The decision was made just three days before the match.
Endo’s decade-long career
Endo has been one of the influential personalities in Japanese football. Since making his debut in the senior team, he has made 73 appearances and has scored four goals for the national team. After the 2022 World Cup held in Qatar, he was given the captaincy for the national team.