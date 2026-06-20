ETV Bharat / sports

FIFA 2026: Ismael Saibari Scores In 2nd Minute To Lift Morocco Over Scotland 1-0 At World Cup

Morocco's Ismael Saibari, top right, scores his side's opening goal during the World Cup Group C soccer match between Scotland and Morocco in Foxborough, Mass., near Boston, Friday, June 19 ( AP )

Foxborough: It took Ismael Saibari only 21 minutes to score a goal for Morocco in his World Cup debut. Barely a minute was enough time for him to get on the scoreboard in his second outing.

Saibari drilled a shot into the top corner of the net a mere 72 seconds into Friday's 1-0 win over Scotland at Gillette Stadium, keeping alive Morocco's chances of advancing to its second straight World Cup knockout round.

"We wanted three points and we got them," Morocco coach Mohamed Ouahbi said. Morocco's ball movement caught Scotland on its heels at the very start.

Saibari slipped behind two Scotland defenders and Brahim Diaz dropped the ball over the top to him. The 25-year-old forward gathered and blasted it into the top left corner, well outside the reach of goalkeeper Angus Gunn.

Morocco, which reached the semifinals at the last World Cup in Qatar, drew 1-1 with Brazil in its Group C opener with Saibari scoring the lone goal. Scotland, which hasn't gotten out of the group stage in its eight previous World Cup appearances, beat Haiti 1-0 in its first match.

Scotland was outshot 12-6 on Friday, struggling to get clear looks against Morocco's defense. The negative result didn't affect Scotland coach Steve Clarke's confidence in his team.