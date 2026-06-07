ETV Bharat / sports

FIFA World Cup 2026: Iraq Striker Aymen Hussein Detained And Interrogated At Chicago Airport For Seven Hours

Hyderabad: Iraq's star striker Aymen Hussein was detained and questioned for nearly seven hours after their arrival in the United States for the upcoming edition of the FIFA World Cup, according to an Iraqi sporting official.

In a pitch published by the Guardian, Hussein was eventually allowed to enter the country after being held at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport on Saturday.

The official also noted that Iraq's national team photographer Talal Salah was not allowed entry into the country despite being detained for more than 10 hours.

The official revealed that Hussein’s phone was checked during the interrogation.

"National team photographer Talal Salah was held for more than 10 hours, underwent similar phone checks, and was ultimately denied entry into the United States," the official said.