FIFA World Cup 2026: Iraq Striker Aymen Hussein Detained And Interrogated At Chicago Airport For Seven Hours
Iraq's World Cup striker Aymen Hussein was detained and interrogated at the Chicago Airport for around seven hours.
Published : June 7, 2026 at 4:38 PM IST
Hyderabad: Iraq's star striker Aymen Hussein was detained and questioned for nearly seven hours after their arrival in the United States for the upcoming edition of the FIFA World Cup, according to an Iraqi sporting official.
In a pitch published by the Guardian, Hussein was eventually allowed to enter the country after being held at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport on Saturday.
The official also noted that Iraq's national team photographer Talal Salah was not allowed entry into the country despite being detained for more than 10 hours.
🇮🇶 🚨 ABSOLUTE SHAME: Iraqi Football Star Interrogated for 7 HOURS by US Border Control— New Direction AFRICA (@Its_ereko) June 7, 2026
Imagine being one of your country's biggest sports icons, traveling to an international tournament, and getting treated like a high-level criminal at the border.
Iraqi national team star… pic.twitter.com/wWi2AQP5bS
The official revealed that Hussein’s phone was checked during the interrogation.
"National team photographer Talal Salah was held for more than 10 hours, underwent similar phone checks, and was ultimately denied entry into the United States," the official said.
Iraqi Football Association didn’t come up with an immediate response regarding the incident. US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) hadn’t commented on the reports of the detention yet.
The incident has taken place just days before the resumption of the World Cup 2026.
Iraq are all set to make their maiden World Cup appearance in four decades. The team will be led by Hussein, and he will have the support of the Ipswich Town forward Ali Al-Hamadi and youngsters Ali Jassim and Youssef Amyn.
They are in Group I along with France, Senegal and Norway. The team will start their campaign with the match against Norway on June 17. The team will then square off against France on June 23, and they will conclude their group stage campaign with the match against Senegal on June 27.
There have been escalating tensions between the US and Iran. In recent weeks, both Washington and Tehran have exchanged military strikes. Diplomatic efforts are going on so that both nations come to an agreement over Iran's nuclear programme and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.
Multiple rounds of negotiations have been halted, with both sides accusing each other of undermining ceasefire efforts in the region.