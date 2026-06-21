ETV Bharat / sports

FIFA 2026: Iran World Cup Travel Restrictions To Be Eased, Says Coach

Los Angeles: Iran coach Amir Ghalenoei said Saturday he has been told US travel restrictions on his World Cup team will finally be eased for their third group game, but blasted the treatment they have received so far for damaging their on-field performance.

The Iranian squad arrived at the World Cup with their country still at war with co-hosts the United States, and have been based in Mexico while playing all their games in the US.

That has required frequent cross-border travel, and US authorities have only permitted the team to remain in the country for a few hours after each game, with restrictions frequently shifting last-minute.

After playing Belgium in Los Angeles on Sunday, Iran's final group game will take place in Seattle next Friday against Egypt. Ghalenoei on Saturday said he had been told his team will have more flexibility for their final match, before quickly adding that it would have been "justice" for his team to have the same treatment for its first two games.

"They said in Seattle, you can do what you want, you can act the way you want to, and you can come earlier," he told a press conference, without specifying who exactly the information had come from.

"But what I want, my problem is, why didn't they let us come earlier for the first two games as well? "I just know for the last game, yes, they've allowed us to decide, to make our own decisions with regards to planning the travel.