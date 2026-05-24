ETV Bharat / sports

FIFA World Cup 2026: Iran Officialy Shift Base Camp From The US To Mexico

Hyderabad: Iran have officialliy moved their base camp for the 2026 FIFA World Cup preparation from the United States to Mexico after their appeal was accepted by the sport’s governing body. The decision was taken considering the ongoing visa complications and security concerns for the Iranian national side ahead of the tournament. Iran Football Federation president Mehdi Taj confirmed the development, saying the change was approved after a series of discussions.

Iran had initially selected Tucson in Arizona as their training camp, but the tensions in the Middle East and the uncertainty around travelling have compelled the federation to go for a safer location.

The national team will now have their base camp in Tijuana, Mexico, near the US border south of San Diego, during the marquee tournament, which is set to be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico to be played from Jun 11 to Jul 19, 2026.