FIFA World Cup 2026: Iran Officialy Shift Base Camp From The US To Mexico
Iran football team has officially moved their training camp from the USA to Mexico.
Published : May 24, 2026 at 7:00 PM IST
Hyderabad: Iran have officialliy moved their base camp for the 2026 FIFA World Cup preparation from the United States to Mexico after their appeal was accepted by the sport’s governing body. The decision was taken considering the ongoing visa complications and security concerns for the Iranian national side ahead of the tournament. Iran Football Federation president Mehdi Taj confirmed the development, saying the change was approved after a series of discussions.
Iran had initially selected Tucson in Arizona as their training camp, but the tensions in the Middle East and the uncertainty around travelling have compelled the federation to go for a safer location.
The national team will now have their base camp in Tijuana, Mexico, near the US border south of San Diego, during the marquee tournament, which is set to be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico to be played from Jun 11 to Jul 19, 2026.
BREAKING: Iran’s camp has been shifted from Tuscon, Arizona 🇺🇸 to Tijuana, Mexico. 🇲🇽— Erfan Hoseiny (@Eri1806) May 23, 2026
Mehdi Taj:
“We will set up our camp in Tijuana, Mexico, which is located on the border with the United States. There are all the training grounds, gyms, a dedicated restaurant, etc. in this… pic.twitter.com/GKRaVPY0UN
Taj said in an official statement that all participants mus receive approval from FIFA from their training bases.
“All team base camps for the countries participating in the World Cup must be approved by FIFA," Taj said in a statement released by the federation.
“Fortunately, following the requests we submitted and the meetings we held with FIFA and World Cup officials in Istanbul, as well as the webinar meeting we had yesterday in Tehran with the respected FIFA secretary general, our request to change the team’s base from the United States to Mexico was approved."
🇮🇷 The president of the Iran Football Federation announced that the soccer team has shifted its base camp for the World Cup to Mexico from the United States— U.S.A.I. 🇺🇸 (@researchUSAI) May 23, 2026
🇲🇽 This shift places the preparations within Mexico
🇺🇸 The original location in the United States is no longer in use for… https://t.co/TzsBM6bdFg
Under the new arrangement, Iran will travel to the USA only for matches held in the country, returning to Mexico immediately afterwards.
Iran are set to square off against New Zealand in Los Angeles on Jun 15, Belgium in Los Angeles on Jun 21 and Egypt in Seattle on Jun 26. It will be the fourth World Cup appearance for the team and seventh overall. However, they are yet to advance beyond the group stage.