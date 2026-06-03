ETV Bharat / sports

FIFA World Cup 2026: Four Indian-Origin Players To Participate In Tournament; One Holds Indian Passport

Hyderabad: Indian fans are going through a long wait for the national team they support to take part in the football World Cup. FIFA has recently extended the tournament from 32 to 48 participants, and they are divided into 12 groups. Although the Indian football team is not part of the tournament, the country can have a presence via an indirect route. A total of four Indian-origin players will take part in the marquee tournament, which will start on June 11.

India famously qualified for the 1950 edition, but the All India Football Federation pulled the team out before the start of the tournament commenced.

The Indian fans will have something to cheer for in the tournament as these players will take the field for their respective countries in the World Cup but will showcase Indian heritage at the same time. From New Zealand to Australia to Qatar to DR Congo

Sarpreet Singh (New Zealand)

New Zealand will take to the field to play in the FIFA World Cup 2026. This team will also include Sarpreet Singh, who has connections with Punjab, India. The 27-year-old Sarpreet Singh was born in Auckland, New Zealand, but his parents are of Punjabi origin. He plays for the New Zealand team as an attacking midfielder. He has played 26 matches for the team, managing to score 3 goals and has 7 assists to his name.

File Photo: Sarpreet Singh (Getty Images)

Tahsin Mohammed Jamshid (Qatar)

The 19-year-old is born in Doha to parents from Kannur, Kerala. The 19-year-old winger has developed through the Aspire Academy and features for Al Duhail in the Qatari league. Notably, he is the first Indian passport holder to play in the FIFA World Cup. He holds both the Indian passport and a special Qatari mission passport.