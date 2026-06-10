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FIFA World Cup 2026| Host Cities, Prize Money And Road To Final; All You Need To Know About Football’s Biggest Event

Argentina are the defending champions as they won the title, beating France in the final of the last edition via a penalty shootout. The match ended in a 3-3 scoreline, and it resulted in a penalty shootout.

Hyderabad: FIFA World Cup 2026 is right around the corner, and a total of 48 teams will fight for footballing glory from June 11. The tournament, to be hosted in Canada, the United States and Mexico, will feature a total of 48 participants for the first time in the tournament's history. The tournament will host 104 games, which will be the most in the competition’s history.

Road to the final

The format of the tournament is slightly different compared to the previous editions, as the number of participating teams has increased. 48 teams have been divided in 12 groups, and the top two teams from each group plus eight third-best placed teams will advance into the Round of 32.

Now, a total of 12 teams will be in third position in their respective groups. So, the following is the sequence of criteria on which the best-placed teams will be determined.

Number of points. Goal Difference of a team, which is the difference between goals scored and goals conceded. Goals Scored

FIFA World Cup 2026 live streaming details

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be shown on Zee Entertainment's newly launched Unite8 Sports network on television. Four channels - Unite8 Sports 1 (Hindi commentary), Unite8 Sports 1 HD (Hindi commentary), Unite8 Sports 2 (English commentary), and Unite8 Sports 2 HD (English commentary) - are likely to broadcast the matches.

Digital viewers can watch all the matches on the Zee5 app and website across mobile devices and laptops.

Prize Money

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will see a record prize pool of $655 million, which will be distributed amongst the participating teams.

Detailed breakdown of prize money

Champions: $50 million

Runners-up: $33 million

3rd Place: $29 million

4th Place: $27 million

Quarter-finalists (5th-8th): $19 million per team

Round of 16 (9th-16th): $15 million per team

Round of 32 (17th-32nd): $11 million per team

Group Stage Exit (33rd-48th): $9 million per team

Players who will appear in their last World Cup

Lionel Messi - Argentina skipper will be making his sixth World Cup appearance this time. Messi won the World Cup in 2022 when the Argentine side beat France in the final. After that he has stepped away from teh European football and has been playing for Inter Miami.

Cristiano Ronaldo - The 41-year-old will have the opportunity to become the oldest player to lift the trophy if Portugal wins the World Cup. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner is yet to win the tournament or hasn’t even registered a goal in the knockout rounds of the tournament. The Portugal footballer is still scoring prolifically in Saudi Arabia for Al Nassr.

Guillermo Ochoa - Ochoa is set to join Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's club, making his sixth World Cup appearance. He was not expected to be part of the Mexico squad, but an injury to the first-choice shot stopper, Angel Malagon, resulted in him getting an opportunity to appear in the World Cup. He has been an impressive presence in club football, playing football across Spain, Italy, France, Portugal and Belgium.

Luca Modric - The Croatian midfielder has a significant impact on his national football side. He was awarded the Golden Ball at the 2018 FIFA World Cup as the tournament’s best player. He has elegant playmaking and extraordinary vision in the midfield.