ETV Bharat / sports

FIFA World Cup 2026: Harry Kane Sends England Into The Round Of 16 Of The World Cup After 2-1 Win Against Congo

England's Harry Kane (9) celebrates after scoring his side's first goal next to his teammate Jude Bellingham (10) during the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between England and Congo in Atlanta, Wednesday, July 1, 2026. ( AP )

Atlanta: Harry Kane scored two second-half goals to help England rally for a 2-1 victory over Congo and a spot in the round of 16 at the World Cup on Wednesday.

England’s all-time leading scorer evened the contest with a header after Brian Cipenga had given Congo a surprising halftime lead. Kane then scored the decisive goal into the top corner in the 86th minute at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

“It was just about pounding the rock, keep pounding the rock and our moment would come,” Kane said. “We spoke about people having hero moments. It can be anyone in the team … Whoever it is, we have hero moments, and for me it was the day.”

For much of the game, England looked to be headed for one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history. England had previously only ever won one game at the World Cup after conceding the first goal, and that came in the 1996 final against West Germany at Wembley Stadium.

England will next play co-host Mexico in the round of 16 in Mexico City on Sunday. Kane took his total to five goals at this year’s World Cup and extended his record as his country’s leading scorer in tournament history to 13. He has 84 for the national team in total.