ETV Bharat / sports

FIFA 2026: Gueye Double Keeps Senegal's World Cup Hopes Alive

Senegal's Iliman Ndiaye (13) kicks the ball to score their fifth goal during the World Cup Group I soccer match between Senegal and Iraq in Toronto, Friday, June 26, 2026. ( AP )

Toronto: Senegal became the first African side to score five goals in a World Cup match, a stunning double by Pape Gueye inspiring them to a 5-0 win over 10-man Iraq in their final Group I match on Friday.

Senegal also boosted their chances of progressing to the last 32 as one of the eight best third-placed teams -- they have the best goal difference of the teams on three points.

Iraq go home without a point after a hugely disappointing campaign following an arduous route to qualify.

Senegal struck early, Habib Diarra getting the slightest of touches to Abdoulaye Seck's header from a corner, for his first international goal since he scored in a friendly against England last year.

Iraq's already slim hopes of keeping their hopes alive suffered a hammerblow a few minutes later.

Defender Rebin Sulaka had been brought into the starting line-up by Iraq coach Graham Arnold but his contribution lasted just 13 minutes.

English referee Anthony Taylor red-carded him after consulting the VAR screen for fouling Sadio Mane when the Senegal talisman was clear on goal.

It was the earliest red card of the nine so far in the World Cup, the fourth fastest in the tournament's history.

Iraq were unable to fashion a chance in the rest of the half and despite their one man advantage Senegal could only muster one, Ismail Jacobs fierce strike from outside the box just going wide with the keeper beaten.