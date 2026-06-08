ETV Bharat / sports

FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I Preview: Mbappe vs Haaland To Headline Group Including Africa’s Elite

Hyderabad: The FIFA World Cup 2026 is set to start on June 11, and so the teams are preparing for the marquee event. It will be a quite competuive group in the tournament, as it includes World Cup heavyweights France as well as Norway, who have striker Erling Haaland in its squad.

The best attraction of the group is the runners-up of the last World Cup and two-time champions France. However, one more team to keep an eye on in this group. That is Norway, rich in Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard.

While the Kylian Mbappe vs Erling Haaland duel is the main USP of this group, the other two teams, Senegal and Iraq, can also provide enough momentum. The first is one of the strongest countries in Africa and the second is one of the strongest countries in Asia.

As a result, the group's fight is close. Considering the competition in this group is very unlikely that three teams from this group will make it to the next round.

France

France will start their World Cup campaign in third place in the FIFA rankings. This is their 17th appearance in the main round of the World Cup. The 1998 and 2018 champions are taking to the field under the guidance of coach Didier Deschamps and the leadership of Kylian Mbappe.

While there are several new faces in the team, old faces are also waiting to be trusted. Malo Gusto, Ibrahim Konate, Jules Conde, and William Saliba are in defence. Stars like N'Golo Kante and Adrien Rabiot are in the midfield. And Mbappe's partner, Ousmane Dembele, is in attack. In addition, there are players like Michael Oliseh and Marcus Thuram who have played in the world’s best leagues. Therefore, football fans will be looking forward to watching France play this time too.

FIFA Rank - 3

Best World Cup: Winners (1998 and 2018)

World Cup qualifications: 17

Notable absentees: Eduardo Camavinga and Antoine Griezmann

Key players: Kylian Mbappé, Ousmane Dembélé

Senegal

This Central African country is playing in the main stage of the World Cup for the fourth time. Senegal surprised when they reached the quarter-finals in their first appearance in 2002. They stunned the world champions, France, back then. This time, they will take the field under the training of Pape Thiago.

Senegal reached the final of the African Nations of Cup for the 2025-2026 season. In defence, footballers like Antoine Mendy, Kalidou Koulibaly, and Mamadou Sarr, who have played brilliantly in various European leagues, are present. Midfielders like Idrissa Gueye and Lamine Kamara are ready to cause problems for the opponent. In the attack, the enthusiasm of football fans is high with the performance of Sadio Mane. It will not be surprising if Senegal, known as the 'Lions of Teranga' in the football world, causes a big upset.

FIFA Rank - 15