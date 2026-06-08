FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I Preview: Mbappe vs Haaland To Headline Group Including Africa’s Elite
World Cup heavyweights France will face the likes of Norway, Senegal and Iraq in Group I.
Published : June 8, 2026 at 3:09 PM IST
Hyderabad: The FIFA World Cup 2026 is set to start on June 11, and so the teams are preparing for the marquee event. It will be a quite competuive group in the tournament, as it includes World Cup heavyweights France as well as Norway, who have striker Erling Haaland in its squad.
The best attraction of the group is the runners-up of the last World Cup and two-time champions France. However, one more team to keep an eye on in this group. That is Norway, rich in Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard.
While the Kylian Mbappe vs Erling Haaland duel is the main USP of this group, the other two teams, Senegal and Iraq, can also provide enough momentum. The first is one of the strongest countries in Africa and the second is one of the strongest countries in Asia.
As a result, the group's fight is close. Considering the competition in this group is very unlikely that three teams from this group will make it to the next round.
France
France will start their World Cup campaign in third place in the FIFA rankings. This is their 17th appearance in the main round of the World Cup. The 1998 and 2018 champions are taking to the field under the guidance of coach Didier Deschamps and the leadership of Kylian Mbappe.
26 joueurs, 26 numéros.— Equipe de France ⭐⭐ (@equipedefrance) May 22, 2026
1 pays derrière eux 🇫🇷💙
🛍️ Vos maillots floqués ici
👉 https://t.co/2h3E0rhTeR pic.twitter.com/Kam0KIPx1A
While there are several new faces in the team, old faces are also waiting to be trusted. Malo Gusto, Ibrahim Konate, Jules Conde, and William Saliba are in defence. Stars like N'Golo Kante and Adrien Rabiot are in the midfield. And Mbappe's partner, Ousmane Dembele, is in attack. In addition, there are players like Michael Oliseh and Marcus Thuram who have played in the world’s best leagues. Therefore, football fans will be looking forward to watching France play this time too.
FIFA Rank - 3
Best World Cup: Winners (1998 and 2018)
World Cup qualifications: 17
Notable absentees: Eduardo Camavinga and Antoine Griezmann
Key players: Kylian Mbappé, Ousmane Dembélé
Senegal
This Central African country is playing in the main stage of the World Cup for the fourth time. Senegal surprised when they reached the quarter-finals in their first appearance in 2002. They stunned the world champions, France, back then. This time, they will take the field under the training of Pape Thiago.
🇸🇳 ¡SENEGAL ANUNCIÓ LOS CONVOCADOS PARA LA COPA DEL MUNDO!— Nahuel Lanzón (@nahuelzn) June 2, 2026
Papé Thiaw confirmó los 26 futbolistas que representarán a los Leones de la Teranga en su cuarta participación en un Mundial. Con Sadio Mané todavía como su principal figura, es uno de los mejores planteles de África. pic.twitter.com/r3mcJxfGU6
Senegal reached the final of the African Nations of Cup for the 2025-2026 season. In defence, footballers like Antoine Mendy, Kalidou Koulibaly, and Mamadou Sarr, who have played brilliantly in various European leagues, are present. Midfielders like Idrissa Gueye and Lamine Kamara are ready to cause problems for the opponent. In the attack, the enthusiasm of football fans is high with the performance of Sadio Mane. It will not be surprising if Senegal, known as the 'Lions of Teranga' in the football world, causes a big upset.
FIFA Rank - 15
Best World Cup: Quarter-finals (2002)
World Cup qualifications: 4
Notable absentees: Nampalys Mendy, Boulaye Dia and Habib Diallo
Key players: Sadio Mané and Nicolas Jackson
Iraq
Iraq is back in the World Cup after 40 years. The Asian country is playing in the main stage of the World Cup for the second time. In their last appearance, they were eliminated in the group stage in 1986. Although they are currently ranked 58th in the FIFA rankings, there is no reason to underestimate Iraq. They will enter the field in this World Cup under the training of Australian coach Graham Arnold.
Experienced goalkeeper Jalal Hassan will be the leader. Zaid Tahsin, Akam Hashim, and Mustafa Sadun are the ones to rely on in defence. Zidane Iqbal, Ali Jasim, and Aimar Sher can be the stars in the midfield. Ali Yousef, Mohanad Ali and Aiman Hussein are other names to fear in the opponent's penalty box in attack.
FIFA Rank - 56
Best World Cup: Group stage (1986)
World Cup qualifications: 2
Notable absentees: Dario Naamo
Key players: Aymen Hussein, Zidane Iqbal
Norway
Like Senegal, Norway is in the main stage of the World Cup for the fourth time. Ranked 29th in the FIFA rankings, this team's best World Cup result was in 1998 when they reached the pre-quarterfinals. Under the guidance of local coach Stal Solbakken and the leadership of R. Martin Odegaard, this European team is believed to play fearless football.
Norway is coming 🇳🇴 pic.twitter.com/1mOq0sppyw— Fotballandslaget (@nff_landslag) May 21, 2026
In defence, Julian Ryerson, Christopher Vasbek Azer, and Henrik Falchener are ready to stop any attack. In midfield, Antonio Nusa, Patrick Berg, and Oscar Bob can catch the eye. In attack, one of the best strikers in the world, Erling Haaland, and Martin Odegaard can turn the game around at any time.
FIFA Rank - 31
Best World Cup: Round of 16 (1938*, 1998)
World Cup qualifications: 3
Notable absentees: Eivind Helland and Aron Dønnum
Key players: Erling Haaland and Martin Ødegaard