ETV Bharat / sports

FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D Preview: USA To Face Turkey’s Golden Generation In An Open Group

Hyderabad: Group D of the FIFA World Cup 2026 doesn’t include any heavyweight side, and that is why it is one of the most unpredictable groups in the upcoming edition of the World Cup.

The United States come into the tournament as co-hosts and top seeds. However, their road to reach the Round of 32, crossing the group stage, is not easy. They have one of the most exciting young squads in the tournament - Turkiye ahead of them. Paraguay are returning to the tournament after a gap of 16 years, while Australia are heading into the tournament with a belief that they can punch above their weight and cause some upsets in the competition.

This scenario has made Group D interesting as any team has a realistic chance to advance into the Round of 32.

The action in this Group will commence when USA face Paraguay at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

USA

Anchored by the star forward Christian Pulisic, the US are expected to rely on high-pressing and transition-based gameplay. However, depth in midfield and defensive lines still remains a concern. Pulisic will aim to utilise his off-the-ball movement to create space on the wings. Pochettino mainly prefers a 4-3-3 or a flexible 3-4-2-1 formation and are reliant on the high press.

FIFA rank - 16

Best World Cup: Third place (1930)

World Cup qualifications: 12

Notable Absentees: Diego Luna, Tanner Tessmann

Key players: Christian Pulisic, Folarin Balogun and Ricardo Pepi

USA’s fixtures

12 June: USA v Paraguay – Los Angeles Stadium

19 June: USA v Australia - Seattle Stadium

25 June: Türkiye v USA - Los Angeles Stadium

Turkiye

It will be only the third World Cup appearance for the team and the first one after a remarkable run to the third place-finish in 2002. Also, there is a strong belief that this new generation has good enough talent to create their own memories.

Real Madrid playmaker Arda Guler will be at the centre of the tactics, and the supporting cast will be filled with Kenan Yildiz, Hakan Calhanoglu, Can Uzun and Baris Alper Yilmaz. The team thrives on quick, high-octane transitions. However, their backline can be exposed by teams with elite pace.

FIFA rank - 22

Best World Cup: Third place (2002)

World Cup qualifications: 3

Notable Absentees: Enes Ünal, Atakan Karazor, and Ahmetcan Kaplan

Key players: Arda Güler, Hakan Çalhanoğlu