FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D Preview: USA To Face Turkey’s Golden Generation In An Open Group
The United States heads into Group D, which is quite open, with all the teams near each other in FIFA’s global rankings.
Published : June 6, 2026 at 10:22 AM IST
Hyderabad: Group D of the FIFA World Cup 2026 doesn’t include any heavyweight side, and that is why it is one of the most unpredictable groups in the upcoming edition of the World Cup.
The United States come into the tournament as co-hosts and top seeds. However, their road to reach the Round of 32, crossing the group stage, is not easy. They have one of the most exciting young squads in the tournament - Turkiye ahead of them. Paraguay are returning to the tournament after a gap of 16 years, while Australia are heading into the tournament with a belief that they can punch above their weight and cause some upsets in the competition.
This scenario has made Group D interesting as any team has a realistic chance to advance into the Round of 32.
The action in this Group will commence when USA face Paraguay at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
USA
Anchored by the star forward Christian Pulisic, the US are expected to rely on high-pressing and transition-based gameplay. However, depth in midfield and defensive lines still remains a concern. Pulisic will aim to utilise his off-the-ball movement to create space on the wings. Pochettino mainly prefers a 4-3-3 or a flexible 3-4-2-1 formation and are reliant on the high press.
World Cup Squad Watch: USA 🇺🇸— ACHIGBUE Ugogod Kingsley (@ugogod101) June 3, 2026
🏆 FIFA Ranking: #16
A young, energetic, and ambitious side, the United States enters the World Cup eager to make a statement. With talent spread across top leagues and the advantage of playing on home soil, expectations are higher than ever.
🇺🇸 USA… pic.twitter.com/ixQnVhc1yM
FIFA rank - 16
Best World Cup: Third place (1930)
World Cup qualifications: 12
Notable Absentees: Diego Luna, Tanner Tessmann
Key players: Christian Pulisic, Folarin Balogun and Ricardo Pepi
USA’s fixtures
12 June: USA v Paraguay – Los Angeles Stadium
19 June: USA v Australia - Seattle Stadium
25 June: Türkiye v USA - Los Angeles Stadium
Turkiye
It will be only the third World Cup appearance for the team and the first one after a remarkable run to the third place-finish in 2002. Also, there is a strong belief that this new generation has good enough talent to create their own memories.
TURKEY 🇹🇷 SQUAD FOR FIFA WORLD CUP 26 pic.twitter.com/qd7WtvlA7C— Eagles FC (@EaglesFCKerala) June 5, 2026
Real Madrid playmaker Arda Guler will be at the centre of the tactics, and the supporting cast will be filled with Kenan Yildiz, Hakan Calhanoglu, Can Uzun and Baris Alper Yilmaz. The team thrives on quick, high-octane transitions. However, their backline can be exposed by teams with elite pace.
FIFA rank - 22
Best World Cup: Third place (2002)
World Cup qualifications: 3
Notable Absentees: Enes Ünal, Atakan Karazor, and Ahmetcan Kaplan
Key players: Arda Güler, Hakan Çalhanoğlu
Turkiye’s fixtures
13 June - Australia v Türkiye – BC Place, Vancouver
19 June - Türkiye v Paraguay – San Francisco, Bay Area Stadium
25 June - Türkiye v USA – Los Angeles Stadium
Paraguay
Back in the World Cup for the first time since 2010, Paraguay are coming across as a team hard to break. They conceded just 10 goals in the Qualification, a record bettered only by Ecuador. Veterans Gustavo Gomez and Junior Alonso provide leadership at the back and so the defensive structure formed by them will be crucial for the team.
World Cup Squad Watch: Paraguay 🇵🇾— ACHIGBUE Ugogod Kingsley (@ugogod101) June 4, 2026
🏆 FIFA Ranking: #43
A proud football nation with a reputation for grit and determination, Paraguay returns to the World Cup ready to compete with the world's best. Known for their resilience and fighting spirit, La Albirroja will be aiming to… pic.twitter.com/eIgq3Jwl0x
FIFA rank - 40
Best World Cup: Quarter-finals (2010)
World Cup qualifications: 9
Notable Absentees: Mathías Villasanti, Adam Bareiro, Matías Rojas
Key players: Julio Enciso, Miguel Almiron and Gustavo Gomez
Paraguay’s fixtures
12 June: USA v Paraguay - Los Angeles Stadium
19 June: Türkiye v Paraguay - San Francisco Bay Area Stadium
25 June: Paraguay v Australia - San Francisco Bay Area Stadium
Australia
The Australian side enter the tournament with the odds stacked against them and the least expectations. Only a few expected them to reach the Round of 16 four years back. Also, fewer would have expected them to qualify after a difficult start to the qualifying campaign.
AUSTRALIA 🇦🇺 SQUAD FOR FIFA WORLD CUP 26 pic.twitter.com/M70PMcxeYG— Eagles FC (@EaglesFCKerala) June 6, 2026
FIFA rank - 27
Best World Cup: Round of 16 (2006, 2022)
World Cup qualifications: 7
Notable Absentees: Martin Boyle, Kye Rowles and Riley McGree
Key players: Mathew Ryan, Harry Souttar and Jackson Irvine
Australia’s fixtures
13 June: Australia v Türkiye - BC Place Vancouver
19 June: USA v Australia - Seattle Stadium
25 June: Paraguay v Australia - San Francisco Bay Area Stadium