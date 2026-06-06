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FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D Preview: USA To Face Turkey’s Golden Generation In An Open Group

The United States heads into Group D, which is quite open, with all the teams near each other in FIFA’s global rankings.

fifa world cup 2026 group d review
FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D (AFP)
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By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : June 6, 2026 at 10:22 AM IST

3 Min Read
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Hyderabad: Group D of the FIFA World Cup 2026 doesn’t include any heavyweight side, and that is why it is one of the most unpredictable groups in the upcoming edition of the World Cup.

The United States come into the tournament as co-hosts and top seeds. However, their road to reach the Round of 32, crossing the group stage, is not easy. They have one of the most exciting young squads in the tournament - Turkiye ahead of them. Paraguay are returning to the tournament after a gap of 16 years, while Australia are heading into the tournament with a belief that they can punch above their weight and cause some upsets in the competition.

This scenario has made Group D interesting as any team has a realistic chance to advance into the Round of 32.

The action in this Group will commence when USA face Paraguay at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

USA

Anchored by the star forward Christian Pulisic, the US are expected to rely on high-pressing and transition-based gameplay. However, depth in midfield and defensive lines still remains a concern. Pulisic will aim to utilise his off-the-ball movement to create space on the wings. Pochettino mainly prefers a 4-3-3 or a flexible 3-4-2-1 formation and are reliant on the high press.

FIFA rank - 16

Best World Cup: Third place (1930)

World Cup qualifications: 12

Notable Absentees: Diego Luna, Tanner Tessmann

Key players: Christian Pulisic, Folarin Balogun and Ricardo Pepi

USA’s fixtures

12 June: USA v Paraguay – Los Angeles Stadium

19 June: USA v Australia - Seattle Stadium

25 June: Türkiye v USA - Los Angeles Stadium

Turkiye

It will be only the third World Cup appearance for the team and the first one after a remarkable run to the third place-finish in 2002. Also, there is a strong belief that this new generation has good enough talent to create their own memories.

Real Madrid playmaker Arda Guler will be at the centre of the tactics, and the supporting cast will be filled with Kenan Yildiz, Hakan Calhanoglu, Can Uzun and Baris Alper Yilmaz. The team thrives on quick, high-octane transitions. However, their backline can be exposed by teams with elite pace.

FIFA rank - 22

Best World Cup: Third place (2002)

World Cup qualifications: 3

Notable Absentees: Enes Ünal, Atakan Karazor, and Ahmetcan Kaplan

Key players: Arda Güler, Hakan Çalhanoğlu

Turkiye’s fixtures

13 June - Australia v Türkiye – BC Place, Vancouver

19 June - Türkiye v Paraguay – San Francisco, Bay Area Stadium

25 June - Türkiye v USA – Los Angeles Stadium

Paraguay

Back in the World Cup for the first time since 2010, Paraguay are coming across as a team hard to break. They conceded just 10 goals in the Qualification, a record bettered only by Ecuador. Veterans Gustavo Gomez and Junior Alonso provide leadership at the back and so the defensive structure formed by them will be crucial for the team.

FIFA rank - 40

Best World Cup: Quarter-finals (2010)

World Cup qualifications: 9

Notable Absentees: Mathías Villasanti, Adam Bareiro, Matías Rojas

Key players: Julio Enciso, Miguel Almiron and Gustavo Gomez

Paraguay’s fixtures

12 June: USA v Paraguay - Los Angeles Stadium

19 June: Türkiye v Paraguay - San Francisco Bay Area Stadium

25 June: Paraguay v Australia - San Francisco Bay Area Stadium

Australia

The Australian side enter the tournament with the odds stacked against them and the least expectations. Only a few expected them to reach the Round of 16 four years back. Also, fewer would have expected them to qualify after a difficult start to the qualifying campaign.

FIFA rank - 27

Best World Cup: Round of 16 (2006, 2022)

World Cup qualifications: 7

Notable Absentees: Martin Boyle, Kye Rowles and Riley McGree

Key players: Mathew Ryan, Harry Souttar and Jackson Irvine

Australia’s fixtures

13 June: Australia v Türkiye - BC Place Vancouver

19 June: USA v Australia - Seattle Stadium

25 June: Paraguay v Australia - San Francisco Bay Area Stadium

TAGGED:

FIFA WORLD CUP 2026 GROUP D TEAMS
GROUP D FIFA WORLD CUP 2026
FIFA 2026
FIFA WORLD CUP 2026
FIFA WORLD CUP 2026 GROUP D

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