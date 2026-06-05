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FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C Review: Neymar’s Last Dance And Morocco’s Challenge To Meet Scotland And Haiti’s Determination

Brazil look to be favourites in Group C, with Morocco, Scotland and Haiti to challenge them.

FIFA World Cup Group C Analysis
FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C (AFP)
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By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : June 5, 2026 at 7:11 PM IST

3 Min Read
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Hyderabad: If you take a look at Group C for the FIFA World Cup 2026, Brazil appears to be the clear favourite to top the standings in their group. The five-time champions might be favourites to top the group, but the other three teams also bring stories with them, which is likely to make the group more intriguing than it appears.

However, apart from Brazil, the other three teams are expected to make for an exciting contest. Also, if any of them punch above their weight, who knows, they might cause an upset, beating Brazil as well.

Brazil

They are the Only nation to qualify for every World Cup since the inaugural edition. An outrageous attacking talent is their strength as the attack comprises Vinicius Junior, Endrick and Neymar are the attacking options they have.

FIFA Rank - 6

Best World Cup: Champions (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994 and 2002)

World Cup qualifications: 23

Notable absentees: Rodrygo, Éder Militão, and João Pedro

Key players: Neymar, Vinícius Júnior and Raphinha

Brazil’s fixtures

13 June: Brazil v Morocco - New York New Jersey Stadium

19 June: Brazil v Haiti - Philadelphia Stadium

24 June: Scotland v Brazil - Miami Stadium

Morocco

In the previous World Cup, this African nation reached the semi-finals of the 2022 edition after stunning Spain and Portugal. The team recently won the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025. During their AFCON campaign. The team led the tournament in terms of touches inside the opposition box and constantly pressed the opponents high up the pitch. Also, they have speed on both flanks, and so the team will try to target teams with older-aged defenders on both the wings.

FIFA Rank - 7

Best World Cup: Semi-finals (2022)

World Cup qualifications: 7

Notable absentees: Hakim Ziyech, Youssef En-Nesyri, and Sofiane Boufal

Key players: Achraf Hakimi, Brahim Díaz, Yassine Bounou

Morocco’s fixtures

13 June: Brazil v Morocco - New York New Jersey Stadium

19 June: Scotland v Morocco - Boston Stadium

24 June: Morocco v Haiti - Atlanta Stadium

Haiti

Haiti has returned to the tournament for the first time since 1974, overcoming a tough qualification path. They might not be the difficult team to beat, but it is also not very simple to crush them with bigger margins. An organised team structure can help them restrict bigger opponents.

FIFA Rank - 81

Best World Cup: Group stage (1974)

World Cup qualifications: 2

Notable absentees: Fabrice and Christopher Attys

Key players: Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Frantzdy Pierrot

Haiti’s fixtures

13 June: Haiti v Scotland - Boston Stadium

19 June: Brazil v Haiti - Philadelphia Stadium

24 June: Morocco v Haiti - Atlanta Stadium

Scotland

After their appearance in France 1998, Scotland are returning to the biggest stage after 28 years. Scotland wouldn't be the team to stun the world with their flair but what they have is organisation, physicality and a clear identity. Also, they are dangerous with set pieces. For Scotland, the objective will be to beat Haiti and compete against Morocco and Brazil to finish as one of the eight third-best-placed teams.

FIFA Rank - 43

Best World Cup: Group stage (1954, 1958, 1974, 1978, 1982, 1986, 1990, 1998)

World Cup qualifications: 9

Notable absentees: Billy Gilmour, Tommy Conway

Key players: Andy Robertson, Scott McTominay

Scotland’s Schedule

13 June: Haiti v Scotland - Boston Stadium

19 June: Scotland v Morocco - Boston Stadium

24 June: Scotland v Brazil - Miami Stadium

TAGGED:

FIFA 2026
FIFA WORLD CUP GROUP C
FIFA WC GROUP C
FIFA WORLD CUP 2026

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