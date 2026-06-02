ETV Bharat / sports

FIFA World Cup 2026 Group B Review: Favourites Switzerland Face Tricky Intercontinental Group

Hyderabad: While Group A of the FIFA World Cup 2026 offer an unpredictability considering the lineup of the teams, Group B brings variety in playing styles as sides from three different confederations — AFC, UEFA, and CONCACAF are grouped together. Switzerland, Canada, Qatar, and Bosnia & Herzegovina are the teams placed in the group.

Switzerland are the highest-ranked team and are clear favourites to progress into the next stage. Canada brings some pace and energy. Also, their players have experience in the top European leagues. Qatar are the Asian Champions from 2024, where they beat Jordan 3-1 in the final.

The following are the teams in Group B.

Canada

FIFA Rank - 30

Best World Cup: Group stage (1986, 2022)

World Cup qualifications: 3

Notable absentees: Marcelo Flores, Junior Hoilett, Kamal Miller

Key players: Alphonso Davies and Jonathan David

Canada’s fixtures

12 June: Canada v Bosnia and Herzegovina - Toronto Stadium

18 June: Canada v Qatar - BC Place Vancouver

24 June: Switzerland v Canada - BC Place Vancouver

Bosnia and Herzegovina

FIFA Rank - 65

Best World Cup: Group stage (2014)

World Cup qualifications: 2

Notable absentees: Adrian Leon Barišić, Haris Tabaković

Key players: Edin Džeko, Esmir Bajraktarević and Sead Kolašinac

Bosnia and Herzegovina’s fixtures