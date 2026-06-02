FIFA World Cup 2026 Group B Review: Favourites Switzerland Face Tricky Intercontinental Group
Switzerland are heading into the FIFA World Cup as favourites in Group B, which includes teams from different continents.
Published : June 2, 2026 at 5:16 PM IST
Hyderabad: While Group A of the FIFA World Cup 2026 offer an unpredictability considering the lineup of the teams, Group B brings variety in playing styles as sides from three different confederations — AFC, UEFA, and CONCACAF are grouped together. Switzerland, Canada, Qatar, and Bosnia & Herzegovina are the teams placed in the group.
Switzerland are the highest-ranked team and are clear favourites to progress into the next stage. Canada brings some pace and energy. Also, their players have experience in the top European leagues. Qatar are the Asian Champions from 2024, where they beat Jordan 3-1 in the final.
The following are the teams in Group B.
Canada
FIFA Rank - 30
Best World Cup: Group stage (1986, 2022)
World Cup qualifications: 3
Notable absentees: Marcelo Flores, Junior Hoilett, Kamal Miller
Key players: Alphonso Davies and Jonathan David
Our stage. Our moment. Our Game Now!— CANMNT (@CANMNT_Official) May 29, 2026
The chosen 26 to represent our nation at a home World Cup! ⬇️
CANMNT x @GatoradeCanada pic.twitter.com/hjffA5H5Ak
Canada’s fixtures
12 June: Canada v Bosnia and Herzegovina - Toronto Stadium
18 June: Canada v Qatar - BC Place Vancouver
24 June: Switzerland v Canada - BC Place Vancouver
Bosnia and Herzegovina
FIFA Rank - 65
Best World Cup: Group stage (2014)
World Cup qualifications: 2
Notable absentees: Adrian Leon Barišić, Haris Tabaković
Key players: Edin Džeko, Esmir Bajraktarević and Sead Kolašinac
Bosnia and Herzegovina Squad for FIFA World Cup 2026 🏆— Data Of Statistics (@DataOfStats) May 16, 2026
1. 🇧🇦 Nikola Vasilj (St. Pauli)
2. 🇧🇦 Osman Hadžikić (Slaven Belupo)
3. 🇧🇦 Martin Zlomislić (Rijeka)
4. 🇧🇦 Sead Kolašinac (Atalanta)
5. 🇧🇦 Amar Dedić (Benfica)
6. 🇧🇦 Nihad Mujakić (Gaziantep)
7. 🇧🇦 Nikola Katić… pic.twitter.com/EdzxDPICDH
Bosnia and Herzegovina’s fixtures
12 June: Canada v Bosnia and Herzegovina– Toronto Stadium
18 June: Switzerland v Bosnia and Herzegovina– Los Angeles Stadium
24 June: Bosnia and Herzegovina v Qatar– Seattle Stadium
Qatar
FIFA Rank - 55
Best World Cup: Group stage (2022)
World Cup qualifications: 2
Notable absentees: Karim Boudiaf, Akram Afif
Key players: Bassam Al-Rawi, Ahmed Alaaeldin, Hazem Shehata & Musab Khoder
For the badge.— Qatar Football Association (@QFA_EN) June 1, 2026
For the flag.
For Qatar.
The official squad for the FIFA World Cup 2026™ has been announced.🌟#AlAnnabi#AllForQatar 🇶🇦#FIFAWorldCup 🏆 pic.twitter.com/N21sJPSzxp
Qatar’s fixtures
13 June: Qatar v Switzerland - San Francisco Bay Area Stadium
18 June: Canada v Qatar - BC Place Vancouver
24 June: Bosnia and Herzegovina - Seattle Stadium
Switzerland
FIFA Rank - 19
Best World Cup: Quarter-finals (1934, 1938, 1954)
World Cup qualifications: 13
Notable absentees: Xherdan Shaqiri, Fabian Schär and Yann Sommer.
Key players: Granit Xhaka, Manuel Akanji, Gregor Kobel and Dan Ndoye.
🚨🇨🇭 OFFICIAL: Switzerland World Cup squad has been released. pic.twitter.com/jANovDucaG— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 20, 2026
Switzerland’s fixtures
13 June: Qatar v Switzerland - San Francisco Bay Area Stadium
17 June: Switzerland v Bosnia and Herzegovina - Los Angeles Stadium
24 June: Switzerland v Canada - BC Place Vancouver