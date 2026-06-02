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FIFA World Cup 2026 Group B Review: Favourites Switzerland Face Tricky Intercontinental Group

Switzerland are heading into the FIFA World Cup as favourites in Group B, which includes teams from different continents.

fifa world cup 2026 group b review
Switzerland football team (AFP)
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By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : June 2, 2026 at 5:16 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Hyderabad: While Group A of the FIFA World Cup 2026 offer an unpredictability considering the lineup of the teams, Group B brings variety in playing styles as sides from three different confederations — AFC, UEFA, and CONCACAF are grouped together. Switzerland, Canada, Qatar, and Bosnia & Herzegovina are the teams placed in the group.

Switzerland are the highest-ranked team and are clear favourites to progress into the next stage. Canada brings some pace and energy. Also, their players have experience in the top European leagues. Qatar are the Asian Champions from 2024, where they beat Jordan 3-1 in the final.

The following are the teams in Group B.

Canada

FIFA Rank - 30

Best World Cup: Group stage (1986, 2022)

World Cup qualifications: 3

Notable absentees: Marcelo Flores, Junior Hoilett, Kamal Miller

Key players: Alphonso Davies and Jonathan David

Canada’s fixtures

12 June: Canada v Bosnia and Herzegovina - Toronto Stadium

18 June: Canada v Qatar - BC Place Vancouver

24 June: Switzerland v Canada - BC Place Vancouver

Bosnia and Herzegovina

FIFA Rank - 65

Best World Cup: Group stage (2014)

World Cup qualifications: 2

Notable absentees: Adrian Leon Barišić, Haris Tabaković

Key players: Edin Džeko, Esmir Bajraktarević and Sead Kolašinac

Bosnia and Herzegovina’s fixtures

12 June: Canada v Bosnia and Herzegovina– Toronto Stadium

18 June: Switzerland v Bosnia and Herzegovina– Los Angeles Stadium

24 June: Bosnia and Herzegovina v Qatar– Seattle Stadium

Qatar

FIFA Rank - 55

Best World Cup: Group stage (2022)

World Cup qualifications: 2

Notable absentees: Karim Boudiaf, Akram Afif

Key players: Bassam Al-Rawi, Ahmed Alaaeldin, Hazem Shehata & Musab Khoder

Qatar’s fixtures

13 June: Qatar v Switzerland - San Francisco Bay Area Stadium

18 June: Canada v Qatar - BC Place Vancouver

24 June: Bosnia and Herzegovina - Seattle Stadium

Switzerland

FIFA Rank - 19

Best World Cup: Quarter-finals (1934, 1938, 1954)

World Cup qualifications: 13

Notable absentees: Xherdan Shaqiri, Fabian Schär and Yann Sommer.

Key players: Granit Xhaka, Manuel Akanji, Gregor Kobel and Dan Ndoye.

Switzerland’s fixtures

13 June: Qatar v Switzerland - San Francisco Bay Area Stadium

17 June: Switzerland v Bosnia and Herzegovina - Los Angeles Stadium

24 June: Switzerland v Canada - BC Place Vancouver

TAGGED:

FIFA WORLD CUP GROUP B
FIFA WORLD CUP GROUP B REVIEW
GROUP A FIFA WORLD CUP 2026
FIFA WORLD CUP GROUPS
FIFA WORLD CUP 2026

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