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FIFA World Cup 2026: Gianni Infantino Reacts To Criticism Of World Cup Hydration Breaks

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has broken his silence on the current criticism of the hydration breaks in the 2026 World Cup.

fifa world cup 2026 gianni infantino hydration breaks
File photo: Gianni Infantino (AFP)
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By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : June 24, 2026 at 5:16 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Hyderabad: The hydration breaks in the ongoing FIFA 2026 World Cup have received flak from a few on social media. Many had claimed that they are implemented at the World Cup with the purpose of commercial gain. However, FIFA president Gianni Infantino has defended the contentious hydration breaks at the tournament, saying they are not in place to gain commercial interests. The hydration breaks are taken at the 22nd minute of each half in every match, and they have become the talk of the town in quick time.

Gianni Infantino on hydration breaks

Coaches have raised queries about whether the breaks will alter the game’s rhythm and make football more like a sport of four quarters. Infantino has denied that the allegations are about creating additional opportunities for advertising revenue.

"I want to stress this because I hear as well it's about money; it is not. We don't make one dollar more in revenues in FIFA with these hydration breaks. Because all our contracts were signed well ahead of the decision to have these breaks. Broadcasters maybe, they make, they generate more. I don't know, that's great for them. But for us, we make zero additional revenues," he stated.

He further added that if hydration breaks are applied without consistency, it would be an unfair advantage to some teams.

"The most important element for us is to guarantee the sporting equity of the tournament. If we were to use hydration breaks only in those matches where it was too hot and not in the other matches, we would give an advantage or a disadvantage to some of the coaches or some of the teams," he said.

Criticism on hydration breaks

England coach Thomas Tuchel recently claimed that the hydration breaks disrupt the natural flow of the game and divide the match into four quarters. Tuchel further questioned whether they should be implemented everywhere. In some cases, hydration breaks have received loud jeers.

However, according to Infantino, they might have made the show better.

"Maybe the coach can reassess certain situations, correct certain mistakes. The players get a little rest and come back in full speed. Well, is that bad necessarily? Maybe it's good," he said.

"And we see as well the intensity of the games. We've never seen 90 minutes in a tournament like this played with such intensity. Until the last second of the match, players attack, and so on. And maybe, maybe not, but maybe it's also a bit thanks to this little break."

TAGGED:

FIFA 2026
GIANNI INFANTINO
FIFA WC HYDRATION BREAKS
FIFA WC NEWS
FIFA WORLD CUP 2026

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