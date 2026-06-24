ETV Bharat / sports

FIFA World Cup 2026: Gianni Infantino Reacts To Criticism Of World Cup Hydration Breaks

Hyderabad: The hydration breaks in the ongoing FIFA 2026 World Cup have received flak from a few on social media. Many had claimed that they are implemented at the World Cup with the purpose of commercial gain. However, FIFA president Gianni Infantino has defended the contentious hydration breaks at the tournament, saying they are not in place to gain commercial interests. The hydration breaks are taken at the 22nd minute of each half in every match, and they have become the talk of the town in quick time.

Gianni Infantino on hydration breaks

Coaches have raised queries about whether the breaks will alter the game’s rhythm and make football more like a sport of four quarters. Infantino has denied that the allegations are about creating additional opportunities for advertising revenue.

"I want to stress this because I hear as well it's about money; it is not. We don't make one dollar more in revenues in FIFA with these hydration breaks. Because all our contracts were signed well ahead of the decision to have these breaks. Broadcasters maybe, they make, they generate more. I don't know, that's great for them. But for us, we make zero additional revenues," he stated.

He further added that if hydration breaks are applied without consistency, it would be an unfair advantage to some teams.