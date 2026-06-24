FIFA World Cup 2026: Gianni Infantino Reacts To Criticism Of World Cup Hydration Breaks
FIFA President Gianni Infantino has broken his silence on the current criticism of the hydration breaks in the 2026 World Cup.
Published : June 24, 2026 at 5:16 PM IST
Hyderabad: The hydration breaks in the ongoing FIFA 2026 World Cup have received flak from a few on social media. Many had claimed that they are implemented at the World Cup with the purpose of commercial gain. However, FIFA president Gianni Infantino has defended the contentious hydration breaks at the tournament, saying they are not in place to gain commercial interests. The hydration breaks are taken at the 22nd minute of each half in every match, and they have become the talk of the town in quick time.
Gianni Infantino on hydration breaks
Coaches have raised queries about whether the breaks will alter the game’s rhythm and make football more like a sport of four quarters. Infantino has denied that the allegations are about creating additional opportunities for advertising revenue.
For the first time at a FIFA World Cup™, hydration breaks have been introduced at all matches. The breaks take place in the 22nd and 67th minutes and last three minutes, which are added on to the stoppage time at the end of each half.— FIFA Media (@fifamedia) June 23, 2026
FIFA President Gianni Infantino explained… pic.twitter.com/g7wuUBfv48
"I want to stress this because I hear as well it's about money; it is not. We don't make one dollar more in revenues in FIFA with these hydration breaks. Because all our contracts were signed well ahead of the decision to have these breaks. Broadcasters maybe, they make, they generate more. I don't know, that's great for them. But for us, we make zero additional revenues," he stated.
He further added that if hydration breaks are applied without consistency, it would be an unfair advantage to some teams.
"The most important element for us is to guarantee the sporting equity of the tournament. If we were to use hydration breaks only in those matches where it was too hot and not in the other matches, we would give an advantage or a disadvantage to some of the coaches or some of the teams," he said.
Criticism on hydration breaks
England coach Thomas Tuchel recently claimed that the hydration breaks disrupt the natural flow of the game and divide the match into four quarters. Tuchel further questioned whether they should be implemented everywhere. In some cases, hydration breaks have received loud jeers.
However, according to Infantino, they might have made the show better.
"Maybe the coach can reassess certain situations, correct certain mistakes. The players get a little rest and come back in full speed. Well, is that bad necessarily? Maybe it's good," he said.
"And we see as well the intensity of the games. We've never seen 90 minutes in a tournament like this played with such intensity. Until the last second of the match, players attack, and so on. And maybe, maybe not, but maybe it's also a bit thanks to this little break."